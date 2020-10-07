Hardball Rules Places Baseball Fans Head-to-Head in Trivia Challenge App

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Available today for Android and iOS devices, the Hardball Rules app from SCHOW, Inc. lets fans compete against each other or against realistic AI in exciting nine-inning contests that test their knowledge of baseball's rulebook.

Hardball Rules: Welcome screen Hardball Rules: Team Profile screen

Created on the renowned Unity development platform with questions written by some of the nation's top rules experts and an engine developed to simulate an actual baseball game, this diamond-based trivia challenge offers countless hours of competition for both the casual baseball fan and the hardcore rules enthusiast alike. A turn-based app that is free to play, Hardball Rules features multiple leaderboards and an in-depth challenging system that encourages players to take aim at the best of the best.

"I've been covering baseball for over a quarter-century and a lot of that time has been spent sitting next to the official scorer at one ballpark or another. Baseball's rulebook is about as intricate as it gets when you're talking about the major sports, especially when it come to the OS section," said Scott Orgera, longtime sportswriter and Vice President of SCHOW, Inc. "Some of my favorite press box discussions - or arguments - have been about these very rules, and I always felt like the everyday fan would enjoy being a part of that. When the idea of Hardball Rules was first conceptualized, the goal was to bring them into that world but also to make it fun and competitive at the same time."

Hardball Rules' vast question set was carefully curated over the past few years, authored and refined by official scorers and rules mavens with thousands of games under their collective belts. Additional questions will be added on a daily basis going forward, ensuring that even the most active players continue to be challenged.

