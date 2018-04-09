Harlem Globetrotters Announce Partnership With National Basketball League (NBL) Ahead Of 10-City Tour Of Australia

ATLANTA, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harlem Globetrotters and the Melbourne, Australia-based LK Group announced a partnership today that will bring the Globetrotters back to Australia for the first time since 2015 as part of a strategic partnership with Australia's National Basketball League.

To tip off the partnership, the Globetrotters will play 12 shows in 10 Australian cities, beginning on Friday, April 13 at Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo and concluding on Sunday, April 22 at Perth's Perth Arena.

The tour will be promoted by the LK Group, a global company that owns the NBL and operates across a diverse range of industries, including sports, property, technology, human resources and business transformation.

"The Harlem Globetrotters have entertained millions of people all over the world for 92 years and we are excited to welcome them back to Australia," said NBL owner and Executive Director Larry Kestelman.

"We want to bring the biggest and best basketball events to Australia. We are in the business of delivering great family entertainment, and the Harlem Globetrotters are just that," said Howard Smith, the president of Harlem Globetrotters International, expressing his excitement for both the tour and the partnership.

"The Globetrotters have entertained fans in 123 countries over our history, and this partnership is evidence that our global brand is as strong as ever," said Smith. "We look forward to returning Down Under this month, and to working with the NBL to entertain fans throughout Australia for years to come."

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 "Amazing Feats of Basketball" World Tour to the following Australian cities:

Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo on Friday, April 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

at and Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Saturday, April 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

in on at and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

on at WIN Sports & Entertainment Centres in Wollongong on Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

at AIS Arena in Canberra on Tuesday, April 17 at 7 p.m.

on at Derwent Entertainment Centre in Hobart on Wednesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

at Cairns Convention Centre in Cairns on Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

on at Perth Arena in Perth on Sunday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 91 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann's Donuts ®, Ticket Galaxy and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harlem-globetrotters-announce-partnership-with-national-basketball-league-nbl-ahead-of-10-city-tour-of-australia-300626660.html

SOURCE Harlem Globetrotters

Related Links

http://www.harlemglobetrotters.com

