Harley-Davidson Announces First Quarter Results

MILWAUKEE, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) today reported first quarter 2018 results and confirmed its 2018 outlook. The company also announced it is accelerating its strategy for growth, anchored by its objective to build the next generation of riders globally.

First Quarter 2018

EPS of $1.03 ( $1.24 excluding manufacturing optimization costs)

( excluding manufacturing optimization costs) Consolidated revenue up 2.7%

HDFS operating income up 20.8%, year-over-year credit losses down

Increased dividend 1.4%, repurchased 1.4 million shares

Growth in international retail sales

Manufacturing optimization initiative on-track

Confirmed full-year shipment guidance

Strategy enhancement and acceleration planned

First quarter 2018 GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03. Excluding manufacturing optimization costs, diluted EPS was $1.24. First quarter 2017 GAAP diluted EPS was $1.05. First quarter 2018 net income was $174.8 million on consolidated revenue of $1.54 billion versus net income of $186.4 million on consolidated revenue of $1.50 billion in the first quarter of 2017.

Harley-Davidson international retail motorcycle sales were up 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 2017 and U.S. retail sales were down 12.0 percent. Worldwide retail sales decreased 7.2 percent.

"We are pleased to deliver revenue growth on the heels of our recent product investments in Softail and Touring. This, plus solid financial services segment performance and strong cash returns during the first quarter underscore our commitment to drive shareholder value," said Matt Levatich, president and chief executive officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. "Our international markets returned to retail sales growth supporting our long-term objective to increase international sales to build the next generation of riders globally."

Strategy to Build Riders Globally

During the first quarter, the company continued progress on its 2027 objectives: build 2 million new riders in the U.S., grow its international business to 50 percent of annual volume, launch 100 new high impact motorcycles and do so profitably and sustainably.

Considering prolonged softness in the U.S. industry and given what the company believes is untapped potential in international markets and in certain high-growth spaces globally, the company is crafting strategy accelerants to deliver significant value through 2022. Harley-Davidson plans to leverage its core business more fully and expand in new directions to accelerate value creation as it pursues its long-term objectives.

"Our view of the highly competitive global motorcycle market is grounded in a realistic assessment of risks, opportunities and capabilities needed to inspire ridership and grow our business. Our data-driven insights compel us to enhance and accelerate our strategies to ensure we deliver on our long-term objectives as we build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders," stated Levatich.

The company is currently refining its plans and this summer intends to reveal significant additional steps to improve performance and value creation through 2022.

Building Riders

As Harley-Davidson continues to make progress building the next generation of riders, the company increased its reach and impact during the first quarter through a wide range of efforts including:

Added to the long legacy of its Sportster motorcycle line with the introduction of the Iron 1200™ and Forty-Eight ® Special models. The latest in a line of 100 high-impact motorcycles the company expects to introduce by 2027, these new Sportsters combine throw-back styling trends from the custom-bike scene with the solid foundation of the Sportster platform and the punchy performance of the Evolution 1200 V-Twin engine. The U.S. MSRP of the new models start at $9,999 and $11,299 respectively.

Special models. The latest in a line of 100 high-impact motorcycles the company expects to introduce by 2027, these new Sportsters combine throw-back styling trends from the custom-bike scene with the solid foundation of the Sportster platform and the punchy performance of the Evolution 1200 V-Twin engine. The U.S. MSRP of the new models start at and respectively. Continued to grow the appeal of motorcycling by debuting Harley-Davidson Snow Hill Climb at X Games Aspen alongside ski, snowboard and other action-sports competitions.

Increased brand access by adding new international dealers and new apparel and lifestyle boutiques in popular shopping areas in China and India .

and . Welcomed riders and non-riders to celebrate freedom as the company recognizes 115 years of continuous motorcycle manufacturing in 2018. Fans were invited to join the global freedom movement on social media using #HD115 and join celebrations in Prague in July and Milwaukee over Labor Day weekend.

in July and over Labor Day weekend. Invested in a collaborative agreement with Alta Motors, an innovator in lightweight electric vehicles, supporting Harley-Davidson's commitment to lead in the electrification of the sport of motorcycling to reach new customers in new spaces.

Manufacturing Optimization

To further improve its manufacturing operations and cost structure, in the first quarter of 2018 the company commenced its previously announced multi-year manufacturing optimization initiative anchored by the consolidation of its motorcycle assembly plant in Kansas City, Mo. into its plant in York, Pa. The company continues to expect to incur restructuring and other consolidation costs of $170 million to $200 million and capital investment of approximately $75 million through 2019 and expects ongoing annual cash savings of $65 million to $75 million after 2020. In the first quarter, costs related to the manufacturing optimization were $47.6 million.

Harley-Davidson Retail Motorcycle Sales Vehicles 1st Quarter 2018 2017 Change U.S. 29,309 33,316 (12.0)% EMEA 10,862 10,167 6.8% Asia Pacific 6,329 6,863 (7.8)% Latin America 2,506 2,342 7.0% Canada 2,080 2,361 (11.9)% International Total 21,777 21,733 0.2% Worldwide Total 51,086 55,049 (7.2)%

The U.S. 601+cc industry was down 11.1 percent in the first quarter compared to 2017. Harley-Davidson's first quarter market share was 50.4 percent in the U.S. The 601+cc industry in Europe was down 7.3 percent in the first quarter compared to 2017. Harley-Davidson's first quarter market share was up 1.3 percentage points to 10.4 percent in Europe.

Motorcycles and Related Products Segment Results

1st Quarter 2018 2017 Change Motorcycle Shipments (vehicles) 63,944 70,831 (9.7)% Revenue $ in thousands





Motorcycles $1,121,673 $1,083,639 3.5% Parts & Accessories $169,075 $168,023 0.6% General Merchandise $56,601 $55,836 1.4% Gross Margin 34.7% 35.7% (1.0)pts Operating Income $172,838 $236,546 (26.9)% Operating Margin 12.7% 17.8% (5.1)pts

First quarter revenue from motorcycles and related products was up versus the prior year. Operating margin as a percent of revenue decreased in the quarter compared to 2017 primarily due to costs associated with our manufacturing optimization initiative.

Financial Services Segment Results $ in thousands 1st Quarter 2018 2017 Change Revenue $178,174 $173,221 2.9% Operating Income $63,579 $52,636 20.8%

Financial services operating income increased 20.8 percent in the first quarter compared to 2017.

Income Tax Rate

Harley-Davidson's first quarter effective tax rate was 24.1 percent compared to 34.5 percent in 2017. The decreased tax rate was due to the favorable impact of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Other Results

Cash and marketable securities were $753.5 million at the end of Q1 2018, compared to $844.7 million in 2017. Harley-Davidson generated $191.6 million of cash from operating activities in 2018 compared to $159.9 million in 2017. The company paid a cash dividend of $0.37 per share for the first quarter, an increase of 1.4 percent compared to the prior year. On a discretionary basis, Harley-Davidson repurchased 1.4 million shares of its common stock during the first quarter for $65.1 million. During the quarter, there were approximately 169.2 million weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding. At the end of the quarter, 24.2 million shares remained on board-approved share repurchase authorizations.

2018 Outlook

The company continues to expect the following for the full-year 2018:

Motorcycle shipments to be approximately 231,000 to 236,000 motorcycles. In the second quarter, the company expects to ship approximately 67,500 to 72,500 motorcycles.

Operating margin as a percent of revenue to be approximately 9.5 to 10.5 percent including manufacturing optimization costs of $120 million to $140 million.

Capital expenditures of $250 million to $270 million including approximately $50 million to support manufacturing optimization.

Effective tax rate of approximately 23.5 to 25.0 percent.

The company now expects Harley-Davidson Financial Services operating income to be flat to down modestly.

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson Motor Company has fulfilled dreams of personal freedom with custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles, riding experiences and events and a complete line of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides wholesale and retail financing, insurance, extended service and other protection plans and credit card programs to Harley-Davidson dealers and riders in the U.S., Canada and other select international markets. For more information, visit Harley-Davidson's Web site at www.harley-davidson.com.

Webcast Presentation

Harley-Davidson will discuss first quarter 2018 results on a webcast at 8:00 a.m. CT today. The webcast login and supporting slides can be accessed at http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. The audio replay will be available by approximately 10:00 a.m. CT.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures described below are intended to be considered by users as supplemental information to the equivalent GAAP measures, to aid investors in better understanding the Company's financial results. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful perspective on underlying business results and trends, and a means to assess period-over-period results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies due to possible differences in method and in items or events being adjusted.

The non-GAAP measure included in this press release is diluted EPS excluding manufacturing optimization costs which was calculated based on net income excluding manufacturing optimization costs, which is also a non-GAAP measure. Manufacturing optimization costs include restructuring expenses and costs associated with temporary inefficiencies incurred in connection with the manufacturing optimization initiative. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included later in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The company intends that certain matters discussed in this release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as the company "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," or "estimates" or words of similar meaning. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives, outlooks, targets, guidance or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated as of the date of this release. Certain of such risks and uncertainties are described below. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are only made as of the date of this release, and the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

The company's ability to meet the targets and expectations noted depends upon, among other factors, the company's ability to (i) develop and execute its business strategy, (ii) execute its strategy of growing ridership, globally, (iii) effectively execute its manufacturing optimization initiative within expected costs and timing, (iv) develop and introduce products, services and experiences that are successful in the marketplace, (v) manage the impact that new or adjusted tariffs may have on the cost of raw materials and components and our ability to sell product internationally, (vi) manage the impact that prices for and supply of used motorcycles may have on its business, including on retail sales of new motorcycles, (vii) balance production volumes for its new motorcycles with consumer demand, including in circumstances where competitors may be supplying new motorcycles to the market in excess of demand at reduced prices, (viii) manage through changes in general economic and business conditions, including changing capital, credit and retail markets, and the changing political environment, (ix) manage risks that arise through expanding international manufacturing, operations and sales, (x) successfully execute the company's manufacturing strategy, including its flexible production strategy, (xi) prevent and detect any issues with its motorcycles or any associated manufacturing processes to avoid delays in new model launches, recall campaigns, regulatory agency investigations, increased warranty costs or litigation and adverse effects on its reputation and brand strength, and carry out any product programs or recalls within expected costs and timing, (xii) continue to manage the relationships and agreements that the company has with its labor unions to help drive long-term competitiveness, (xiii) accurately estimate and adjust to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices, (xiv) manage the credit quality, the loan servicing and collection activities, and the recovery rates of HDFS' loan portfolio, (xv) retain and attract talented employees, (xvi) prevent a cybersecurity breach involving consumer, employee, dealer, supplier, or company data and respond to evolving regulatory requirements regarding data security, (xvii) continue to develop the capabilities of its distributors and dealers and manage the risks that its independent dealers may have difficulty obtaining capital and managing through changing economic conditions and consumer demand, (xviii) adjust to tax reform, healthcare inflation and reform and pension reform, and successfully estimate the impact of any such reform on the company's business, (xix) manage through the effects inconsistent and unpredictable weather patterns may have on retail sales of motorcycles, (xx) manage supply chain issues, including quality issues and any unexpected interruptions or price increases caused by raw material shortages or natural disasters, (xxi) implement and manage enterprise-wide information technology systems, including systems at its manufacturing facilities, (xxii) manage changes and prepare for requirements in legislative and regulatory environments for its products, services and operations, (xxiii) manage its exposure to product liability claims and commercial or contractual disputes, and (xxiv) successfully access the capital and/or credit markets on terms (including interest rates) that are acceptable to the company and within its expectations.

In addition, the company could experience delays or disruptions in its operations as a result of work stoppages, strikes, natural causes, terrorism or other factors. Other factors are described in risk factors that the company has disclosed in documents previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company's ability to sell its motorcycles and related products and services and to meet its financial expectations also depends on the ability of the company's independent dealers to sell its motorcycles and related products and services to retail customers. The company depends on the capability and financial capacity of its independent dealers and distributors to develop and implement effective retail sales plans to create demand for the motorcycles and related products and services they purchase from the company. In addition, the company's independent dealers and distributors may experience difficulties in operating their businesses and selling Harley-Davidson motorcycles and related products and services as a result of weather, economic conditions or other factors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(1) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended



April 1,

March 26,



2018

2017









Motorcycles and related products revenue

$ 1,363,947

$ 1,328,711 Gross profit

473,773

474,823 Selling, administrative and engineering expense

254,093

238,277 Restructuring expense

46,842

- Operating income from motorcycles & related products

172,838

236,546









Financial services revenue

178,174

173,221 Financial services expense

114,595

120,585 Operating income from financial services

63,579

52,636









Operating income

236,417

289,182 Other income (expense), net

220

2,296 Investment income

1,203

879 Interest expense

7,690

7,673 Income before income taxes

230,150

284,684 Provision for income taxes

55,387

98,315 Net income

$ 174,763

$ 186,369









Earnings per common share:







Basic

$ 1.04

$ 1.06 Diluted

$ 1.03

$ 1.05









Weighted-average common shares:







Basic

168,139

176,001 Diluted

169,174

177,070









Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.370

$ 0.365



(1) See note regarding the adoption of new accounting standards below.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP amounts to Non-GAAP amounts (In thousands, except per share amounts)











(Unaudited)





Three months ended





April 1,





2018









Net income excluding manufacturing optimization costs





Net income (GAAP)

$ 174,763

Restructuring expense and cost of temporary inefficiencies

47,574

Tax effect of adjusments(1)

(11,537)

Adjustments net of tax

36,037

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 210,800









Diluted earnings per share excluding manufacturing optimization costs





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 1.03

Restructuring expense and cost of temporary inefficiencies, per share

0.21

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.24









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

169,174





(1) The income tax effect of adjustments has been computed using the company's effective income tax rate excluding discrete items.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(1) (In thousands)

















(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



April 1,

December 31,

March 26,



2018

2017

2017













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 753,517

$ 687,521

$ 839,700 Marketable securities

-

-

5,004 Accounts receivable, net

355,107

329,986

335,578 Finance receivables, net

2,341,918

2,105,662

2,354,095 Inventories

564,571

538,202

485,476 Restricted cash

54,569

47,518

75,705 Other current assets

150,472

175,853

142,362 Total current assets

4,220,154

3,884,742

4,237,920













Finance receivables, net

4,784,524

4,859,424

4,792,027 Other long-term assets

1,272,943

1,228,506

1,251,908



$ 10,277,621

$ 9,972,672

$ 10,281,855













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable & accrued liabilities

$ 885,448

$ 757,419

$ 906,321 Short-term debt

1,036,976

1,273,482

953,357 Current portion of long-term debt, net

1,872,679

1,127,269

697,061 Total current liabilities

3,795,103

3,158,170

2,556,739













Long-term debt, net

4,108,511

4,587,258

5,320,797 Pension and postretirement healthcare liabilities

167,952

173,359

223,702 Other long-term liabilities

210,106

209,608

187,208













Total shareholders' equity

1,995,949

1,844,277

1,993,409



$ 10,277,621

$ 9,972,672

$ 10,281,855



(1) See note regarding the adoption of new accounting standards below.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(1) (In thousands)





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended



April 1,

March 26,



2018

2017









Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 191,594

$ 159,939









Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(28,436)

(23,967) Finance receivables, net

11,733

(63,538) Other

(4,948)

52 Net cash used by investing activities

(21,651)

(87,453)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of medium-term notes

347,553

497,406 Repayments of medium-term notes

-

(400,000) Repayments of securitization debt

(67,955)

(111,359) Net decrease in credit facilities and unsecured commercial paper

(234,145)

(101,702) Borrowings of asset-backed commercial paper

35,504

305,209 Repayments of asset-backed commercial paper

(45,907)

(29,383) Dividends paid

(62,731)

(64,611) Purchase of common stock for treasury

(72,968)

(79,753) Issuance of common stock under employee stock option plans

1,719

7,336 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(98,930)

23,143









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,034

7,219









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 73,047

$ 102,848









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

$ 746,210

$ 827,131 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

73,047

102,848 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 819,257

$ 929,979









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheet:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 753,517

$ 839,700 Restricted cash

54,569

75,705 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets

11,171

14,574 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Statement of Cash Flows

$ 819,257

$ 929,979



(1) See note regarding the adoption of new accounting standards below.



Adoption of New Accounting Standards On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted the following new accounting standards updates (ASUs).

ASU 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers was adopted using the modified retrospective method. As a result, the Company recorded a $6.0 million increase to the opening balance of retained earnings as of January 1, 2018.

ASU 2016-18 Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash was adopted on a retrospective basis. As a result, the change in restricted cash has been excluded from financing activities and included in the change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and the prior period has been recast to reflect the new presentation.

ASU 2017-07 Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost was adopted on a retrospective basis. As a result, the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost have been presented in Other income (expense), net and the prior period has been recast to reflect the new presentation.

Motorcycles and Related Products Revenue and Motorcycle Shipment Data





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended



April 1,

March 26,



2018

2017 MOTORCYCLES AND RELATED PRODUCTS REVENUE(1)(in thousands)







Motorcycles

$ 1,121,673

$ 1,083,639 Parts & Accessories

169,075

168,023 General Merchandise

56,601

55,836 Licensing

8,358

9,275 Other

8,240

11,938



$ 1,363,947

$ 1,328,711









MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS:







United States

38,797

45,784 International

25,147

25,047 Total

63,944

70,831









MOTORCYCLE PRODUCT MIX:







Touring

30,857

29,068 Cruiser

21,554

25,154 Sportster®/ Street

11,533

16,609 Total

63,944

70,831



(1) In connection with the adoption of ASU 2014-09, the Company has revised its presentation of disaggregated revenue and the prior period has been recast to reflect the new presentation.

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles(1)





Three months ended



March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017









United States

29,309

33,316









Europe(2)

9,716

8,984 EMEA - Other

1,146

1,183 Total EMEA

10,862

10,167









Asia Pacific(3)

4,452

4,897 Asia Pacific - Other

1,877

1,966 Total Asia Pacific

6,329

6,863









Latin America

2,506

2,342 Canada

2,080

2,361 Total International Retail Sales

21,777

21,733 Total Worldwide Retail Sales

51,086

55,049



(1) Data source for retail sales figures shown above is new sales warranty and registration information provided by Harley-Davidson dealers and compiled by the Company. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning new retail sales, and the Company does not regularly verify the information that its dealers supply. This information is subject to revision.

(2) Europe data includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

(3) Asia Pacific data includes Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Korea.

Motorcycle Registration Data(1)













Three months ended



March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017 United States(2)

57,100

64,220 Europe(3)

93,217

100,533



(1) Data includes on-road 601+cc models. On-road 601+cc models include dual purpose models, three-wheeled motorcycles and autocycles.

(2) United States data is derived from information provided by Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC). This third-party data is subject to revision and update.



(3) Europe data includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Industry retail motorcycle registration data includes 601+cc models derived from information provided by Association des Constructeurs Europeens de Motocycles (ACEM), an independent agency. This third-party data is subject to revision and update.

