Harney & Sons Released a Royal Wedding Blend in Honor of Prince Harry & Meghan's Wedding

"Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding is the perfect occasion to release this sophisticated blend," Vice President Mike Harney said. "We wanted a tea that was elegant enough to match the occasion, and I think we came up with just the right blend of flavors."

The Royal Wedding tea is a remarkable blend of Chinese Mutan White tea buds with almond, coconut and vanilla– and an abundance of pink rosebuds and petals. It is a light to medium bodied tea with broken leaves of green and white tips with pink rose petals scattered throughout. Each tin contains 30 sachets of tea (MSRP $12).

"The wedding will air in the states at 7 a.m. ET on May 19th," said Marketing Director, Emeric Harney. "Sipping on a cup of our Royal Wedding blend is the perfect way to feel like you are a guest in Windsor castle."

Harney & Sons Royal Wedding blend also supports Historic Royal Palaces, an independent charity that looks after the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, the Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle. Royal Wedding blend consumers will not only have the pleasure of enjoying a fine tea but also contribute to a worthy cause with each purchase.

Every new product brought into the Harney & Sons family is held up to their original promise to deliver customers the finest quality tea possible. Today, Harney & Sons Tea remains a family owned and managed business. Each generation contributes to the Harney & Sons product line and legacy. The family is proud to continue to serve customers premium teas that are steeped in a cup, poured over ice, or fresh out of the bottle. Harney & Sons remains committed to delivering their customers a superior tea drinking experience.

About Harney & Sons

Harney & Sons Tea is a family owned and operated global tea company founded by John Harney in 1983. The company grew quickly from its original six tea flavors, to more than three hundred with three generations of Harneys preserving John's tradition of fine tea and traveling the world in search of the best ingredients. Headquartered in Millerton, New York, the family business sells its tea online as well as in luxury shops, coffee shops and retailers around the world. Some of its best selling tea includes Chamomile, Earl Grey, Hot Cinnamon Spice, Organic Peppermint and Pomegranate Oolong. Rich in tradition and experience, Harney & Sons sources, blends and packages its products from start to finish.

