Harvard Business School's HBX Offers Developing Yourself as a Leader, a New Leadership Development Program Offered via the HBX Live Virtual Classroom

Developing Yourself as a Leader is designed to enable high-potential emerging leaders to benefit from live, direct interaction with Harvard Business School faculty and talent development coaches without having to interrupt their work schedules by traveling to campus. Participants will engage in eight interactive case discussions with Harvard Business School professors in the HBX Live virtual classroom, where the case will enable them to step into the shoes of real business leaders.

In addition to the eight HBX Live sessions, the program, which emphasizes leadership growth within an organization, also includes three one-on-one coaching sessions with talent development coaches who also work with Harvard Business School MBA students. These sessions will put theory into personalized action through the PACE (Pick-Apprise-Collect-Elicit) framework, as the participant tackles one important goal and seeks tangible, positive impact by the end of the 12-week program.

Faculty Chair of Developing Yourself as a Leader is Ethan Bernstein, associate professor of Leadership and Organizational Behavior at Harvard Business School. His teaching and research address topics related to leadership, global collaboration and teamwork, design thinking, and learning in organizations. Harvard Business School assistant professors Alison Wood Brooks and Ariel Stern will also teach in the program, among others.

"With the Developing Yourself as a Leader course, the faculty teaching team is delighted to bring some of Harvard Business School's best theory and research in topics essential to proactive leadership development to emerging leaders around the globe," said Bernstein. "Combined with a suite of self-assessments, leading-edge tools, and one-on-one talent development coaching, the course equips each participant with a personalized toolkit to make tangible, lasting progress on leadership goals and ready them for a leadership trajectory in their organization."

Participants will leave the course with a number of actionable learning outcomes, including the ability to bridge differences and collaborate more effectively, put leadership theory into action, and identify goals to increase professional influence and impact.

"Getting to know the needs of the individual and offering tailored support for her development goals is one of the hallmarks of talent development coaching at Harvard Business School," said Talent Development Coach Co-Manager Eileen Stephan. "With Developing Yourself as a Leader, high-potential emerging leaders can access that same close, customized attention without having to travel to campus."

Developing Yourself as a Leader is for take-charge individuals and emerging leaders who want to gain the ability to develop and manage their leadership trajectories. The course requires approximately 30 hours of participants' time over twelve weeks.

HBX is accepting applications for Developing Yourself as a Leader in a three-round admissions cycle. Priority consideration will be given to those applying in round one of the cycle, which has an application deadline of August 29, 2018. Applications will close once the course is filled to capacity or on December 5, 2018, whichever is sooner. The course will begin on January 29, 2019, and is priced at $3,500. Visit the HBX website to learn more.

