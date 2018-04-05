Hatchery Works and Krish TechnoLabs Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance B2B eCommerce Solutions

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatchery Works, a digital agency firm that specializes in eCommerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors, and Krish TechnoLabs, a leading eCommerce agency that provides B2C and B2B based eCommerce solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to provide cost-effective Magento B2B eCommerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors across the globe.

"This partnership will prove valuable to professional manufacturers and distributors worldwide and will improve the overall project management process and go-live strategy, which are key elements for these types of implementations," says Hatchery Works CEO George Garcia. "Combining Hatchery Works industry experience with Krish TechnoLabs' Magento expertise means that together, we can extend the reach of our B2B eCommerce solutions to clients who aspire to go online sooner than later."

"The Krish TechnoLabs team is excited about our new partnership with Hatchery Works," says Justin Thomas, global vice president of sales of Krish TechnoLabs. "This partnership will give Krish unprecedented exposure to the B2B market across North America and will enable Krish to continue to demonstrate superior skills and expertise as a professional Magento Solutions Partner."

About Hatchery Works

Hatchery Works believes the B2B user experience can be "Exceptional." Recognized as a top consulting agency, specializing in building enterprise eCommerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors, Hatchery Works' technical expertise includes Magento Development, Magento ERP Integration, Magento Upgrades and Magento Managed Services. For more information, please visit www.hatcheryworks.com.

About Krish TechnoLabs

Krish TechnoLabs is a leading eCommerce agency which excels in working with clients to create successful and profitable B2C and B2B based eCommerce solutions. Krish TechnoLabs is committed to helping clients achieve sustainable growth and create value for their customers. With rich experience of designing eCommerce solutions for various industries, Krish TechnoLabs empowers brands to expand their sales channels and realize their goals. For more information, please visit www.krishtechnolabs.com.

Media Contact:

Tina Roberts

Phone: 925-418-9227

Email: troberts@hatcheryworks.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hatchery-works-and-krish-technolabs-announce-strategic-partnership-to-enhance-b2b-ecommerce-solutions-300624891.html

SOURCE Hatchery Works

Related Links

http://www.hatcheryworks.com

