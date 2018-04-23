Hawaii Purchasers/Lessees of New Vehicles and Purchasers of Certain Replacement Parts Now to Benefit from $1.04 Billion in Settlements

Thirty-three Defendants have agreed to new Settlements resolving claims that they fixed the price of certain vehicle components. (The Court previously approved settlements totaling approximately $604 million.) The additional Settlements being presented for Court Approval total approximately $432 million.

The lawsuits allege that Defendants fixed the price of certain vehicle components, causing millions of consumers and businesses from around the country to pay more for certain new or leased vehicles and replacement parts. A complete list of included parts is available at the website, www.AutoPartsClass.com.

Consumers and businesses may be included in the Classes if, from 1995 to 2018, they:

Bought or leased a qualifying new vehicle in the U.S. (not for resale), or Bought a qualifying vehicle replacement part (not for resale) from someone other than the manufacturer of the part.

In general, qualifying vehicles include four-wheeled passenger automobiles, cars, light trucks, pickup trucks, crossovers, vans, mini-vans, and sport utility vehicles. Individuals can visit the website, www.AutoPartsClass.com, or call 1-877-940-5043 to determine if they are included in one or more Settlement Classes.

The Settlement Funds (after litigation expenses, attorney fees, and other costs) will be used to pay consumers and businesses in the District of Columbia and 30 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The Settlements also provide non-monetary relief, including cooperation, and an agreement by certain Settling Defendants not to engage in certain anticompetitive conduct for a period of 24 months.

Affected consumers and businesses can submit a claim form online or by mail to get a payment. There is no deadline yet to submit a claim. If eligible consumers and businesses already filed a claim, they do not need to submit another claim for the same vehicle (or part) to get a payment. Claim forms are available at the website, www.AutoPartsClass.com, or by calling 1-877-940-5043. At this time, it is unknown how much each individual or entity that submits a valid claim will receive. Payments will be based on the Plan of Allocation that is approved by the Court. Settlement Class Counsel's proposed Plan of Allocation is available for review on the website.

Important Information and Dates:

Eligible consumers or businesses that want to sue the additional Settling Defendants regarding a particular component part must exclude themselves from Settlement Class(es) that they would otherwise be part of by July 13, 2018 .

Eligible consumers or businesses can object to one or more of the additional Settlements, Plan of Allocation, or motion for attorneys' fees by July 13, 2018 .

. Eligible consumers or businesses may submit a claim form online or by mail.

The Court has scheduled a hearing on August 1, 2018 , to consider whether to approve the Settlements and the Plan of Allocation. Settlement Class Counsel may also request reimbursement of litigation costs and expenses as well as attorneys' fees of up to 25% of the Settlement Funds (after litigation costs and expenses).

For more information:

Visit: www.AutoPartsClass.com

Call: 1-877-940-5043

Write to: Auto Parts Settlements, P.O. Box 10163, Dublin, OH 43017-3163

