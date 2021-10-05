DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market to grow and reach $32.84 Billion in 2025 according to the "Haying Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global haying machines market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global haying machines market is expected to grow from $21.34 billion in 2020 to $23.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $32.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the haying machines ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Haying Machine market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider haying machines market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The haying machines market section of the report gives context. It compares the haying machines market with other segments of the haying machines market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the haying machines market are AGCO Corporation, Buhler Industries Inc, Kuhn Group, Kubota, Deere & Company, CLAAS, CNH Industrial, IHI, Pottinger Landtechnik, and Buhler Industries.



The haying machines market consists of sales of haying machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing different types of haying machines including sickle bar, disc, and drum. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The launch of various innovations to increase productivity and efficiency is gaining popularity in the haying machines market. For instance, in May 2018, John Deere, a leading agricultural tools and equipment producer, introduced the Bale Mobile app to improve efficiency and provide detailed information to hay and forage producers. The John Deere Bale Mobile app will help producers in capturing yield, identifying bale characteristics, and track yield. This new innovative mobile app helps hay producers to remotely view a summary of crop tonnage, average reading of moisture, and several bales using their tablet or laptop. Moreover, in August 2019, John Deere launched two new baler wrapper machines- C451R and C461R Combination Balers in North America to help producers with easy and quickly lock in nutrients for higher quality forage production.



The haying machines market covered in this report is segmented by machine type into mowers, tedders, and rakes, balers, others, by sales channel into OEMs, aftermarket.



In September 2018, Deere and Company, a USA-based company that operates in agricultural, forestry, and diesel machinery production announced the acquisition of PLA for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition of PLA, Deere and Company has planned to provide innovative and cost-effective equipment, services, and company to farmers to improve productivity. PLA is an Argentina-based company that manufactures planters, sprayers, and special machinery and equipment for agriculture.



Rising demand for plant-based feed for animals is expected to drive the demand for the haying machines market over the forecast period. In agriculture, dried grasses and other foliage are used as animal feed. Typical hay crops are timothy, alfalfa, and clover. The rising livestock population is likely to generate higher demand for plant-based feed for animals. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global population of cattle and goats, and sheep is projected to increase to 2.6 billion and 2.7 billion by the end of 2050. Moreover, according to the 20th Livestock Census, in 2019, the total livestock population in India is 535.78 million which recorded an increase of 4.6% over the Livestock Census 2012. According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, in 2018, 80% of the total agricultural land in the USA is used to raise animals for food and cultivate grain to feed them which is nearly half the total landmass of the lower 48 states. Besides, in 2019 the value of total hay produced in the USA was $18.16 billion. Increasing the use of grass-fed, grass-finished beef, and other plant based-feed for animals is likely to propel the growth of the haying machines market.



Lack of credit options to farmers limits the growth of the haying machines market, especially in small economy countries. Agriculture is a significant activity in African economies and still, less than 4% of total lending by commercial banks goes into the agricultural sector. Various reasons for which commercial banks do not lend to small landowners include lack of irrigation, pests and crop diseases, lack of transportation, and small size of farms among others. Thus, lack of credit to farmers from financial institutions because of uncertain earnings and cash flows is restraining the haying machines market growth during the forecast period.



