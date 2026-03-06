Haynes Awarded Construction Management Contract at T.F. Green International Airport

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haynes Group, Inc. (Haynes) is proud to be selected as construction manager on the 160,000 sf, $64 million Bruce Sundlun Terminal Modernization project at T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island. We are honored to have been selected, and are excited to serve as the construction partner of choice for the nation's fastest-growing international airport.

Upon completion, the multi-phased occupied renovation will include upgrades to the airport terminal, baggage concourse, baggage claim area, ticketing, mezzanine, and cafe. Extensive upgrades includes decorative lighting, millwork, casework, soft seating furniture, hard-wired furniture at all gates, and a new water feature in the triple-height atrium.

Above all, preserving the passenger experience during construction is Haynes' priority.

"Haynes is committed to delivering the highest quality construction services with an uncompromising focus on safety, while preserving the passenger experience throughout every phase of construction. Together with RIAC, CHA, & ZDS, we will ensure this momentous transformation reflects the pride, progress, and opportunity that T.F. Green represents for Rhode Island," says Mike Haynes, CEO and Co-Owner of Haynes.

About Haynes

Celebrating our 25th Anniversary providing expert commercial construction management services, Haynes has offices in West Bridgewater, MA and Providence, RI. Founded in 2001 by brothers Mike and Bryan Haynes, Haynes has set a new standard for commercial construction by blending expert preconstruction & project management with a concierge-level client service experience.

SOURCE Haynes Group, Inc.