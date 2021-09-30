Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market Growth Worth $915.81 Mn | Demand from Commercial Aircraft to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Sep 30, 2021, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The heads-up display (HUD) market grows worth $915.81 million between 2021 and 2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the heads-up display (HUD) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The heads-up display (HUD) market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Aviation
- Automotive
- Locomotive
- Construction Equipment
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the heads-up display (HUD) market include BAE Systems Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, TransDigm Group Inc., Visteon Corp., and WayRay AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market size
- Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market trends
- Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market industry analysis
The increasing demand from commercial aircraft is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as slowdown in the automotive industry may threaten the growth of the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the heads-up display (HUD) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist heads-up display (HUD) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the heads-up display (HUD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the heads-up display (HUD) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heads-up display (HUD) market vendors
Scope of Heads-up display (HUD) Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 915.81 million
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 3.94 %
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography:-
By end-user:-
|
Drivers
|
|
Challenges
|
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
