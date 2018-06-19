Healogics to Host Scientific Symposium on Diabetic Wound Healing Innovations

The symposium will be led by Healogics Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William Ennis and Organogenesis Vice President of Global and Medical Affairs, Dr. Shabnam Vaezzadeh. There will be presentations from Healogics Medical Director, Dr. Jaime Wise, the Founder and President of the "Save A Leg, Save A Life" Foundation, Dr. Desmond Bell and the Medical Director of the Acute Care Orthopedic Program at Genesis Hospital, Dr. Amy Tucker. The symposium will include an overview of diabetic wound identification, prevention and care, and a discussion on leveraging data to improve wound care. Data will also be shared on wound healing outcomes of more than half a million wounds treated in Healogics outpatient clinics. The use of machine learning and predictive analytics in diabetic wound care will also be discussed.

Healogics Wound Science InitiativeSM was launched in September 2017 with the goal of advancing the science, awareness and practice of wound care through research, technology and collaboration. The driving aim of the Wound Science Initiative is to unite and educate key stakeholders across the healthcare environment to ensure that all chronic wound patients receive the highest quality evidence-based care. These aims will be achieved by leveraging Healogics' wound care database to advance the science of wound care, and by joining forces with advocacy organizations such as the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and other academic and scientific leaders.

"We are at a pivotal point in wound science where the opportunity exists to utilize big data to deliver patient-centered care that focuses on healing and overall health outcomes," said Healogics' Executive Director of Research and Informatics, Dr. Hanna Gordon. "Healogics maintains the largest nationwide database of clinical wound care data and, as a result, is uniquely poised to lead transformative analytics efforts through our emphasis on standardization and transparency in wound care. The Wound Science Initiative is driven by a commitment to improving the lives of wounded patients through data and research as demonstrated by our publications on topics including outcomes reporting, treatment effectiveness and predictive analytics. We are honored to advocate on behalf of people living with diabetic ulcers, and to promote awareness of the importance of evidence-based care during our symposium and support of the ADA Scientific Session."

The 78th Scientific Sessions will be taking place June 22 through 26 at the Orange County Convention Center and will feature healthcare professionals and researchers from around the globe. Healogics is proud to represent the field of wound care at the world's premier meeting on diabetes. Stop by booth 614 to learn more about the important connection between diabetes and chronic wound management.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics and its affiliated companies manage a network of 700 outpatient Wound Care Centers® across the United States and multiple locations in the United Kingdom. Healogics currently has more than 3,000 employees, including nearly 300 employed providers (Healogics Specialty Providers). In addition to the company's network of outpatient Wound Care Centers, Healogics providers partner with over 400 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds. More than 300,000 patients were treated by Healogics providers in 2017. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healogics-to-host-scientific-symposium-on-diabetic-wound-healing-innovations-300668747.html

SOURCE Healogics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.healogics.com

