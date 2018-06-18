Health Ingredients China: Opening its Doors This Week

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706537/Hi_China_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706538/Health_Ingredients_China.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706539/Hi_China.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706540/Hi_China_Meetings.jpg )

Over the last number of years Hi China has consistently played a key role within the thriving food, beverage and health ingredients sectors in China and beyond.

A variety of other key events will be co-located alongside Hi China, including HNC, NEX and CPhI China. Combined, the events represent China's largest gathering of health ingredients, finished health food products, natural extracts and pharmaceutical ingredients - all under one roof.

We are pleased to be welcoming more than 600 leading health exhibitors to this year's show, among them leading brands such as Naturex, Aker BioMarine Antarctic, JK Sucralose, Gelita, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd, to name a few.

Hi China will not only provide visitors and exhibitors with a meeting place to establish and grow their business relationships, but offer a range of onsite activities, seminars and conferences to share valuable insights into market trends and developments.

The Nutraceutical Industry Development Conference is a two-day paid conference from the 20th - 21st June, providing an analysis of the latest health food registration and application policies in China. Additional onsite seminars will include the International Probiotic Industry Insights, the International Omega-3 Industry Insights, and the International Sports Nutrition Industry Insights Seminar.

Other features at Hi China include the New Product Zone, which will showcase top new health and sport nutrition innovations and product launches, Discovery Tours, with special topic-driven routes around the show floor, and the Supplier Finder, specially devised to help you navigate your way onsite.

You can find out all you need to know about Hi China here.

We look forward to welcoming you to Hi China this week.

For all press enquiries contact:



UBM EMEA

Maebh Flanagan

Senior Marketing Executive

T: +31-20-708-1642

E: maebh.flanagan@ubm.com



SOURCE UBM