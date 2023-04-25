Health, Nutrition and Diet News: "Counteract the Fat" by DeShond D Barnes -- A Groundbreaking Compilation of Research Findings That Indicate That Fiber and Antioxidants Can Counteract the Physiological Effects of Junk Food and Promote Nonrestrictive Cholesterol and Weight Control

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junk food is so loved by many. What is not loved are the associated medical conditions and weight gain. Over time, research findings have been made by scientists at various institutions across America and abroad. These research findings have indicated that fiber and antioxidants can mitigate the health risks associated with junk food by counteracting the physiological effects of high-fat and other junk food. This does not mean that unlimited consumption of junk food without consequences is now possible. What it does mean is greater freedom, less restriction and a wider variety of food choices for healthy individuals. Such groundbreaking research findings include the following:

Counteract the Fat

James W. Anderson , M.D., along with his colleagues at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine discovered that a special type of fiber identified as beta glucans can promote healthy cholesterol levels all by itself, even in a diet containing moderate amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol. This type of fiber nabs cholesterol-related acids produced by dietary fat — ushering them out of the body before they can ravage the heart and arteries.

David J. Baer , Ph.D., at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutrition Research Center in Maryland discovered that fiber nabs calories before they can be absorbed and stored as fat — thus helping to promote slimness.

Dr. Myron Wentz , Ph.D., at the Cardiology Research Institute in Moscow discovered that antioxidants can neutralize oxidized lipids produced by deep-fried fatty foods — thus inhibiting damage to cells and to the lining of the blood vessels and thus lowering the risk of heart disease.

And many, many more groundbreaking research findings!

These research findings have been compiled in the cutting edge book Counteract the Fat: A Nutrition Book on Research Findings That Show How Fiber & Antioxidants Can Counteract the Physiological Effects of Junk Food & Promote Nonrestrictive Weight & Cholesterol Control.

Counteract the Fat is a viable alternative to severely restrictive eating habits that stands alone as an informative, research-backed contribution to the field of dietary science. With easy-to-understand language, Counteract the Fat explains how fiber and antioxidants can help stave off cellular damage, illness and obesity even in a non-severely restrictive diet. Counteract the Fat is perfect for healthy adults with no history of debilitating illnesses and/or binge-eating disorders who would like to maintain their health without sacrificing their favorite indulgences. Counteract the Fat uncovers and discusses discoveries made by scientists at more than a dozen world-class institutions. Unlike many other health, nutrition and diet books, Counteract the Fat provides the reader with well-rounded knowledge. In other words, the book discusses both dietary and non-dietary factors that affect weight, cholesterol and other aspects of health — based on scientific studies.

Counteract the Fat is available for preview and purchase at a temporary discounted rate on Amazon. Complimentary review copies are available to the media upon request.

