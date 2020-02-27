Healthcare Change-Maker ZCP Launches New Website

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare change-maker ZCP announced today the launch of its new website. ZCP, a pass-through PBA/PBM, provides a host of tech-based and marketing solutions in the field of pharmaceutical claims processing. Serving pharmaceutical manufacturers, copay assistance programs, and third-party administrators, ZCP also provides affordable alternatives for other PBMs looking for bold technology that meets today's standards and requirements.

The new website highlights ZCP's unique offerings, which includes its proprietary patent-pending InfinityRx Claims Processor™ (ICP) software. This software generates unlimited customized reports with data analytics to improve sales strategies, provides access to up-to-the-minute transaction data and summaries regarding product performance, and offers the ability to connect products to 66,000 retail pharmacies nationwide. Another offering includes the ZCP Infinity Brand Loyalty™ (IBL) platform, a marketing and support toolkit designed for pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as employers in search of benefit programs for their employees.

"As we proceed on our growth path as a company, it is important that our website accurately reflects our vision to our current and future clients," said Yuriy Davydov, Founder & CEO of ZCP. "We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which showcases the solutions that we offer to help our clients take control of their healthcare services. Our clients know where their money is and where it goes, every step of the way – in real-time with no surprises. And it doesn't stop there. I would like to invite the Office of the Inspector General of the NYS Department of Health, to contact us so we can discuss ways to save taxpayers and New Yorkers millions of dollars!"

The new website launch comes on the heels of ZCP's relocation of its headquarters. Recently, ZCP tripled its office space to a new building in New Hyde Park, which is located across the street from Long Island Jewish Hospital and Northwell Health System offices, known as Long Island's center of health services and care.

To view the new website, visit: www.ZeroCopayProgram.com

About ZCP

Affordability, accessibility, and transparency are the building blocks of who we are. ZCP is a leading pharmaceutical claims processor and marketing company providing clients in the health care industry with comprehensive solutions to measure and improve their performance and providing patient access to affordable choices. Led by a team of change-makers, ZCP has a passionate commitment to improve health care for all involved — physicians, payers, and most importantly, patients. Our proprietary patent-pending technology is capable of processing 25 million pharmaceutical claims per month, provides access to transactions in real-time, and on demand infinitely customized reports. For more information visit: www.zerocopayprogram.com. #ZCPBold

