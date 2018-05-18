Healthcare Startup Decent Raises $8MM to Build Affordable Care for All

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three months ago Michael Lapinski, Richard Luck, and Nick Soman realized US healthcare needs a nervous system and decided to build Decent. They began to hire a world class team including Molly Moore, Suzanne Scharlock, Andy Skiba, and Sean Leonard. They are delighted to announce today that they've raised $8MM from an incredible roster of investors across the VC, crypto, and healthcare landscape to fund the beginning of their journey.

Decent logo (rectangle)

Their investors include Foundation Capital (pre-seed round lead), Menlo Ventures (seed round lead), Digital Currency Group, Lux Capital, Maverick Ventures, Core Innovation Capital, Meridian Street Capital, Healthy Ventures, ChinaRock Capital Management, Abstract Ventures, Precursor Ventures, Ride Ventures, Sequoia Capital Scouts, Fenwick & West, Sure Ventures, Adam Marchick, Josh Jeffries, Avin Bansal, Grant Guttero, Ravi Grover, Yoko Okano, Trent Gegax, Andy Sack, Kevin Moore, David Raskino, Ibrahim Ajami, Andy Rabin, Bubba Murarka, Serge Kassardjian, Alex Popa, Guy Marion, John Horton, Forrest Wittenmeier, Neil Devani, Hugo Angelmar, and Adam Lieb, as well as their advisors Luis Robles, Jason Franklin, and Abe Othman.

They are deeply thankful to their investors for sharing and supporting their long term mission: to deliver affordable healthcare for all, by aligning stakeholder incentives across healthcare to improve health, reduce costs, and put members at the center of their care. Decent will use crypto and blockchain technology to better serve its members. They are hiring developers, product folks, and designers in San Francisco and Seattle. They are looking for the right partners to join their journey to a 2019 launch that may include a token launch later this year. They hope to help deliver on the promise of the decentralized future and advance the public narrative around crypto beyond speculation to real world value.

If this resonates with you, they'd love to talk about it. They're building an early community on Telegram that is already helping to inspire them, kick the tires on their vision, and hold them accountable to get there. Please join today and make your voice heard. They need your help to make Decent work for everyone.

