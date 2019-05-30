HealthTeamWorks readies physicians and systems to provide value-based care

DENVER, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado-based HealthTeamWorks announced contracts recently underway in Arizona and Louisiana designed to enhance practice transformation and enable clients to produce the value-based reimbursement outcomes increasingly demanded by payers. The announcement comes as healthcare organizations and physician practices look to rev up the delivery and care management expertise required to earn the revenue bonuses the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services promises under the new Primary Care First payment model.

"The diversity of these contracts points to the breadth of experience HealthTeamWorks has developed while guiding more than 5,000 primary care practices to achieve higher quality care and financial sustainability," said Bert Miuccio, HealthTeamWorks' CEO.

In Louisiana , HealthTeamWorks began February 1 working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana to design and facilitate a collaborative learning model for more than 200 affiliated physicians to boost patient access, team-based care and family engagement capabilities.

In Arizona , HealthTeamWorks began working with Tuba City Regional Health Care December 4 to guide medical home transformation at the health system's seven care sites, improving access and care delivery for more than 52,000 patients. HealthTeamWorks provides coaching and practice support to move the system to American Indian Medical Home (AIMH) status by enabling core practices such as care management, physician leadership development, team-based care optimization and engagement.

"Healthcare reimbursement focused on whole-patient healthcare and outcomes is better for patients, payers and providers," Miuccio said. "Providers and systems that sense the change in the air are gearing up to assess gaps and contract for services to optimize clinical and financial performance. HealthTeamWorks guides our clients toward measurable success, based on data-informed outcomes, so they can thrive under these value-based payment models."

Healthcare providers received a clear message from the administration April 22 when the Department of Health and Human Services announced a new set of voluntary payment models that it expects one in four primary care practices to adopt in the next several years. One of those models, Primary Care First, is aimed squarely at physician practices that can show expertise in care coordination, data analytics and quality improvement that enhances patient experience and reduces overall cost of care delivery.

"We're at a crossroads in healthcare, the turning point away from fee-for-service medicine and toward patient-centered care," Miuccio said. "We're honored to help organizations make the necessary strides and develop the expertise to achieve better health, better care and better patient and provider experience."

HealthTeamWorks leads providers, systems and payers on a proven pathway to increased effectiveness as they prepare for new payment models. By facilitating healing relationships of trust, we amplify the role and responsibility of each team member. Over more than 20 years, we've guided more than 5,000 practices to achieve higher quality care and financial sustainability. Learn more at https://www.healthteamworks.org.

