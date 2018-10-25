Hear Directly from OFAC, DOJ and Commerce at ACI's New York Flagship Forum on Economic Sanctions

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a two-day country specific analysis on the most pressing issues affecting financial services and global exporters on RUSSIA, IRAN, NORTH KOREA, and VENEZUELA economic sanctions.

Hear Compliance Best Practices from Senior In-House Speakers from: American Express, AllianceBernstein, Baker Hughes-GE, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Charles Schwab, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity Investments, GE, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Société Générale, Standard Chartered Bank, TechnipFML, UBS, Visa, and more.

Hear directly from Senior Government Officials:

Jay Bratt

Chief for Export Controls and Sanctions, Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, National Security Division

U.S. Department of Justice

Christopher Conroy

Chief, Major Economic Crimes Bureau

New York County District Attorney's Office

Michael Dondarski

Assistant Director for Enforcement, Office of Foreign Assets Control

U.S. Department of the Treasury

Douglas Hassebrock

Director of the Office of Export Enforcement

U.S. Department of Commerce

David McLean

Joint Deputy Head and Head of Enforcement and Engagement, OFSI

HM Treasury

More information about the conference, including full agenda, speaker faculty list, and brochure can be accessed at www.AmericanConference.com/EconomicSanctions

REGISTER HERE

