Hearing Loss Common, Yet Often Ignored by Adults

OSSEO, Minn., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an estimated 48 million Americans experiencing hearing loss, (Osseo/Maple Grove-based) audiologist Heidi Hill is encouraging the public to act on the early signs of trouble—for the benefit of their health, cognitive well-being, physical safety, and overall quality of life. Her message is a timely one, as May is recognized nationally as Better Hearing & Speech Month (BHSM).

"We know that many adults wait years or even decades before getting help for their hearing loss, believing that they are getting by just fine," said Dr. Hill "However, many aren't doing as well as they think they are—and we want people to not just get by but to thrive in their work and lives. As we learn more about the connection that hearing loss has to many other health and medical conditions, as well as how hearing loss can impact personal relationships, career success, and overall happiness and satisfaction, we hope more people become motivated to take the next step and seek out a hearing evaluation from a certified audiologist."

Dr. Hill shares some questions that adults should ask themselves about their hearing, including:

Do you have dizziness, pain, or ringing in your ears?

Do people around you often seem to mumble?

Do you often need to ask people to repeat themselves?

Do others complain about you turning up the TV volume too high?

Do you have trouble following conversation when more than one person is talking?

Do you have trouble hearing on the phone?

Do you have to listen carefully or put in extra effort to understand conversation?

Do you have trouble hearing in noisy environments, such as restaurants?

If you answer yes to one or more of these questions, you'd likely benefit from a hearing evaluation.

More Than a Nuisance

Dr. Hill stresses that hearing loss is more than a harmless annoyance. If you have a hearing loss, you might have a higher risk of developing certain health conditions. This is especially true for people who let their hearing loss go untreated. These health conditions include the following:

social isolation

depression

anxiety

falls and other injuries

cognitive decline and dementia

Studies have shown that hearing loss is also associated with these outcomes:

higher medical costs

lower wages

more hospitalizations, increased risk of hospital readmission, and longer hospital stays

By taking action, Dr. Hill explains you may be able to help mitigate many of these risks. If you think you—or a loved one—might have hearing loss, schedule a hearing evaluation today. Audiologists can help with a variety of treatment approaches. North metro residents can schedule a hearing evaluation with Dr. Hill and her staff by calling 763-657-0675 or visiting www.hearinghealthmn.com.

Contact: Heidi Hill, Au.D.

763-657-0675

[email protected]

SOURCE Heidi Hill

Related Links

https://www.hearinghealthmn.com

