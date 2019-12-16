Hearing Markets: Worldwide Analysis and Outlook 2015-2023
Dec 16, 2019, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities in Global Hearing Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for hearing technologies:
- Current Market Size & Forecast
- Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
- Current & Emerging Technologies
- Market Trends & Opportunities
- Plus More
Competitors Covered:
- Cochlear
- GN ReSound
- Sivantos
- Sonova
- Starkey
- Widex
- William Demant
- Others
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Market by Clinical Application
- Market by Geography
- Suppliers
- Markets by Technology
- Hearing Instruments
1. Products
2. Market
3. Supplier Shares
4. Market by Geography
List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018
Exhibit 1: Hearing Instruments, Global Market by Major Type, 2017-2023
Exhibit 2: Global Hearing Instruments Markets, Supplier Shares, 2018
