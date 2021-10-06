Heart-lung Machines Market Size to Increase by USD 60.28 Mn | Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

The heart-lung machines market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high incidence of cardiac disorders in the older adult population.

The heart-lung machines market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in ASCs as one of the prime reasons driving the heart-lung machines market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the heart-lung machines market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The heart-lung machines market covers the following areas:

Heart-lung Machines Market Sizing

Heart-lung Machines Market Forecast

Heart-lung Machines Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Getinge AB

Heart Care India Co.

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

Nipro Corp.

SONOTEC GmbH

Terumo Corp.

Heart-lung Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 60.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, Heart Care India Co., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., SONOTEC GmbH, and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

