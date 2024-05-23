Heart to Heart Hospice of San Antonio Opens New Hospice House

Heart to Heart Hospice plans to expand inpatient services with the opening of the only freestanding Hospice House in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heart to Heart Hospice, a leader in hospice services since 2003, is currently building a Hospice House as an extension of its service offerings to patients and families in the San Antonio community, opening Summer of 2024.

The Hospice House will be staffed by healthcare professionals specially trained in hospice care. It is a home-like environment for hospice patients needing pain control or symptom management beyond what can feasibly be provided in the home or for when caregivers need a break from their duties.

"Our goal is to provide comfort and dignity," said Kelly Mitchell, Heart to Heart Hospice Chief Executive Officer, "and our new Hospice House includes a full array of amenities to meet the needs of both patients and their loved ones." Post this

Heart to Heart Hospice has been serving the local community since 2009. "Our goal is to provide comfort and dignity," said Kelly Mitchell, Heart to Heart Hospice Chief Executive Officer, "and our new Hospice House includes a full array of amenities to meet the needs of both patients and their loved ones."

The Heart to Heart Hospice House will have 14 beautifully appointed private rooms. Each room will have its own decor, private bathroom, cable TV, free Wi-Fi, sitting area for family, and accommodations for one overnight guest. The common areas include a family room, quiet room, children's playroom, a kitchen area, and a dining area for friends and family members to gather. Families will have 24/7 access to their loved one and appropriate four-legged family members are welcome to visit.

The new facility, located at 8554 Huebner Road, Building 2, is in close proximity to the San Antonio Medical Center and is convenient for families in the San Antonio area. Heart to Heart Hospice serves patients and families in the nearby counties of Gillespie, Kerr, Kendall, Bandera, Bexar, and Medina.

About Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 57 locations in Indiana, Michigan, and Texas. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity.

Media Contact

Kimberly Dellinger, Heart to Heart Hospice, 972.517.6300, [email protected], www.htohh.com

SOURCE Heart to Heart Hospice