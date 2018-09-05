Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market, 2023 - Robust Pipeline and Investigational Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is expected to generate revenues of more than $12 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 17% during 2017-2023.







The government organizations and leading manufacturers involved in spreading awareness, education, and support about various types of cardiac diseases will have a positive impact on the global market. Top vendors in the transcatheter space, startups, and small medtech investigational companies are actively engaged in developing next-generation medical devices creating lucrative opportunities in the market. The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is driven by growing technological advancements, new product approvals, a growing elderly population, and improvements in reimbursement policies.







The increasing adoption of transcatheter and other MI heart valve procedures will transform the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market by product, surgery type, end-user, and geography.







Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market - Dynamics







The introduction of transcatheter based procedure that is highly advanced than other MI and open surgical techniques is driving the growth of the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market. Transcatheter treatments are associated with fewer complications, high success rate, and a faster recovery rate than other techniques available in the market. Players such as Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, Medtronic, and LivaNova have launched a wide range of devices that include annuloplasty rings, tissue valves, transcatheter heart valves, mechanical heart valves, and advanced delivery systems.







Key Vendor Analysis







The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is highly consolidated and top players occupy a significant portion of the market share. The top vendors are investing in innovative products and technologies to sustain the intense competition in the global market.



The leading companies are implementing various strategies such as product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, acquisitions, increase R&D investment, and strengthen their distribution networks to gain a larger market share. The increasing focus on business expansion in existing and newer regions to cater to the needs of growing customer base, widen their product portfolios and boost their production capabilities to gain traction from end-users in the global market. The launch of a diversified product portfolio will help players boost their revenues in the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market.







The major vendors in the global market are:

Edwards Lifesciences

Abbott

LivaNova

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Key Topics Covered:







1 Research Methodology







2 Research Objectives







3 Research Process







4 Report Coverage



4.1 Market Definition



4.2 Base Year



4.3 Scope of Study



4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Types



4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Surgery Type



4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-users



4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography







5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



5.1 Key Caveats



5.2 Inclusions



5.3 Exclusions



5.4 Currency Conversion



5.5 Market Derivation







6 Market at a Glance







7 Introduction



7.1 Overview



7.2 Heart valve repair



7.2.1 Surgical Valve Repair



7.2.2 Non-surgical Repair



7.3 Heart Valve replacement



7.3.1 Mechanical Heart Valves



7.3.2 Tissue Heart Valves



7.3.3 Transcatheter Heart Valves







8 Market Dynamics



8.1 Market Growth Enablers



8.1.1 Growing Prevalence/Incidence of Heart Valve Diseases



8.1.2 Growing Demand for Transcatheter Repair and Replacement Procedures



8.1.3 Rapid Advances and Improvements in Valve Repair and Replacement Devices and Technology



8.1.4 New Product Approvals



8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers



8.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions



8.2 Market Growth Restraints



8.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Requirement of Rigorous Clinical Trials



8.2.2 Risks and Complications Associated with Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Procedures



8.2.3 High Cost of Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Procedures



8.2.4 Product Recalls



8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints



8.2.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions



8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends



8.3.1 Robust Pipeline and Investigational Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices



8.3.2 Strategic Acquisitions



8.3.3 Advent of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Devices



8.3.4 Emergence of Next-generation Heart Valve Replacement Devices



8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends



8.3.6 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends in Regions







9 Global Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market



9.1 Market Overview



9.2 Market Size & Forecast



9.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis







10 Market by Product Types



10.1 Market Overview







11 Global Heart Valve Repair Devices Market



11.1 Market Overview



11.2 Market Size and Forecast



11.3 Global Surgical Heart Valve Repair Devices Market



11.4 Global Non-surgical Heart Valve Repair Devices Market







12 Global Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market



12.1 Market Overview



12.2 Market Size and Forecast



12.3 Global Transcatheter Heart Valves Market



12.4 Global Tissue Heart Valves Market



12.5 Global Mechanical Heart Valves Market







13 Market by Surgery Type



13.1 Market Overview



13.2 Transcatheter Heart Valve Repair and Replacement



13.3 Open Heart Valve Repair and Replacement



13.4 Minimally Invasive Heart Valve Repair and Replacement







14 Market by End-User



14.1 Market Overview



14.2 Hospitals



14.3 ASCs







15 Market By Geography







16 North America







17 Europe







18 APAC







19 Latin America







20 Middle-East and Africa







21 Competitive Landscape



21.1 Competition overview



21.2 Market Share Analysis







22 Key Company Profiles





Edwards Lifesciences

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific

LivaNova

23 Other Prominent Vendors





Balton

BD

BioStable Science & Engineering

Cardiac Dimensions

CryoLife

Lepu Medical Technology

Micro Interventional Devices

Mitralign

NeoChord

TORAY INDUSTRIES

TTK Healthcare

VENUS MEDTECH

24 Investigational Companies





Ancora Heart

Colibri Heart Valve

Cephea Valve Technologies

JenaValve Technology

Millipede

MVRx

Mardil Medical

Valcare Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pd5tp6/heart_valve?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

