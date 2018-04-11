Heidrick & Struggles' Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnie Gwin, Vice Chairman and Co-Managing Partner, CEO & Board Practice for Heidrick & Struggles, will be honored tonight by the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) with its Award of Excellence for her significant impact on the executive search and leadership consulting profession. Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally.

"Bonnie consistently earns the highest trust and confidence of clients as she advises CEOs and boards on their most pressing leadership and talent issues," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidrick & Struggles. "We're understandably proudly pleased that AESC is recognizing her on-going contributions to the profession."

Gwin has worked at Heidrick & Struggles in executive search and leadership advising for more than 20 years. She is a widely regarded expert on leadership effectiveness, diversity and corporate social responsibility at the CEO and board levels. Among the accolades she has earned, Gwin has been named by NACD Directorship to its "Directorship 100" list of influential boardroom recruiters every year since 2010.

