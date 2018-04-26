Helix Core From Perforce Chosen to Support Agile and DevOps for Transurban's IoT Urban Road Infrastructure Projects

Transurban's technology collects vehicle information from the roadside, then integrates with third-party payment and customer servicing systems. The sophistication of Transurban's solutions means that development projects involve large amounts of code and other assets. To release large deployments quickly and efficiently, Transurban uses Helix Core to manage all digital content securely in a single source of truth. Large releases now take just a couple of hours.

Helix Core also supports Transurban's transition toward Agile and DevOps-based development, including integrations with other systems in the stack, such as Jenkins. Said Matthew de Vanny, Technical Environment Specialist at Transurban, "With Helix Core, our teams can now deploy major releases rapidly, efficiently, and securely. Late in 2017 we had an enormous release when we brought the systems from our Queensland office on board. We completed that release in a weekend, and with our previous methodologies, it wouldn't have even been deployable," said de Vanny.

About Transurban

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Transurban develops and manages urban toll road networks in Australia and the USA. A top 20 company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the company has been in business since 1996 and partners with governments to provide infrastructure solutions. Projects include the NorthConnex tunnel in Sydney, the West Gate Tunnel Project in Melbourne, and the 395 Express Lanes in Virginia. The company has 2,000 employees, of which approximately 200 of which use Helix Core.

