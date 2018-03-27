help1family on American Red Cross Giving Day, March 28

On average the Red Cross responds to about 64,000 disasters each year, but the most frequent type of disaster responded to in 2017 were home fires.



Norma and Bill know the importance of the Red Cross support after their home was significantly burned in 2017. Red Cross volunteer Martha arrived on the scene and provided the couple with kindness and compassion, as well as essentials such as clothes and toiletries, and other life necessities that are so often taken for granted. Through the help of volunteers like Martha, Norma and Bill feel that they are not alone during a challenging and stressful time.

Similar to Norma and Bill, every day someone, somewhere is assisted by the Red Cross. Giving Day is a 24-hour fundraising campaign supporting the work of the Red Cross, helping people across the country in need of emergency support. Financial donations are a promise of better days ahead for those in our community who have lost everything – #help1family and donate by visiting redcross.org/givingday, or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10. A donation can help provide hope and urgent relief such as food, blankets and other essentials to people who need it most.

Nearly every eight minutes, the Red Cross meets a family that may have lost everything to a home fire or other disaster somewhere across the country. Financial support on Giving Day will help in those minutes, hours and days after a disaster.

A donation of $88.50* will provide a family of three with urgent relief, food, shelter, and other essentials for one day.

will provide a family of three with urgent relief, food, shelter, and other essentials for one day. A donation of $60* can help provide six meals for disaster victims.

can help provide six meals for disaster victims. A donation of $30* can ensure that children and families stay warm and can get a good night's sleep with six comforting blankets.

The Red Cross is grateful for the generosity of the American people on Red Cross Giving Day, during March is Red Cross Month and throughout the year.

*These dollar handles are based on FY16 data

About our Giving Day Supporters: