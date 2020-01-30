Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast (2019-2027)

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers valuable information about the global hemoglobin A1c testing market, to illustrate how growth will discern during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The report presents a wealth of information on the key market dynamics, including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global hemoglobin A1c testing market.



Key indicators of market growth, which include Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global hemoglobin A1c testing market for the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on leading market players' business strategies has also been featured in The study on the global hemoglobin A1c testing market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global hemoglobin A1c testing market, which will guide market players in taking decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered



What is the scope of growth of hemoglobin A1c testing companies in the pharmaceutical drugs sector?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the hemoglobin A1c testing market between 2019 and 2027?

What is the influence of changing trends on the global hemoglobin A1c testing market?

Will North America continue to remain the most profitable regional market for hemoglobin A1c testing providers?

Which are the leading companies in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Introduction

3.3. Product Definition

3.4. Industry Evolution / Developments



4. Overview

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



5. Key Insights

5.1. Recent Approved Brands for HbA1c Test, 2018

5.2. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market: Regulations

5.3. Quantitative Analysis, by Test Type

5.4. Europe Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Overview



6. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Value Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2027

6.3.1. Ion-Exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

6.3.2. Immunoassay

6.3.3. Boronate Affinity Chromatography

6.3.4. Direct Enzymatic Assay

6.3.5. Others

6.4. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Attractiveness, by Technology



7. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

7.3.1. Laboratory Testing

7.3.1.1. Commercial Laboratory

7.3.1.2. Others

7.3.2. Point-of-Care (POC) Testing

7.3.2.1. Hospitals

7.3.2.2. Homecare

7.3.2.3. Clinics

7.3.2.4. Others

7.4. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Attractiveness, by End-user



8. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia-Pacific

8.2.4. Latin America

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa

8.3. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Attractiveness, by Region



9. North America Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Europe Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Asia-Pacific Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Latin America Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

14.2. Market Share Analysis by Company (2018)

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. Abbott Laboratories

14.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.1.2. Financial Overview

14.3.1.3. Product Portfolio

14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.1.5. Strategic Overview

14.3.2. ARKRAY, Inc.

14.3.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

14.3.4. Polymer Technology Systems, Inc.

14.3.5. Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

14.3.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

14.3.7. Menarini Group

14.3.8. Sebia

14.3.9. Siemens Healthineers

14.3.10. Tosoh Corporation

14.3.11. Trinity Biotech PLC



