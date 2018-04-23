Henrob Achieves Q1 Status from Ford Motor Company

The products that are at the center of all of this are Henrob's self-pierce rivets that are used in vehicle body manufacturing for joining various materials. There are two production facilities located in New Hudson that have end-to-end production of the rivets to control the quality from start to finish. The rivets are used in combination with other fastening methods when assembling vehicles, especially with the new light-weighting initiatives that are employed by OEMs.

"Being awarded with Q1 Certification means we have demonstrated through performance and organizational design as well as through our processes, that we have highly functional materials management and operational systems that are deemed exceptional," said Joseph Keeley, Operations Manager.

Accepting the award were Mark Ayres, Global Vice President Operations; Joseph Keeley, Operations Manager and Christopher Dams, Quality Manager.

Atlas Copco is a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions. The Group serves customers with innovative compressors, vacuum solutions and air treatment systems, construction and mining equipment, power tools and assembly systems. Atlas Copco develops products and services focused on productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics. The company was founded in 1873, is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a global reach spanning more than 180 countries. In 2017, Atlas Copco had revenues of BSEK 116 (BEUR 12) and about 47 000 employees. Learn more at www.atlascopcogroup.com.

Industrial Assembly Solutions is a division within Atlas Copco's Industrial Technique business area. We offer multiple joining technologies from a single source and are a competence partner in innovative joining for the automotive and general industries worldwide. Our self-pierce riveting and industrial dispensing solutions are marketed under the product brands Henrob, SCA and K-Flow. The division is headquartered in Sweden with manufacturing in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and China.

