Henry Repeating Arms Joins Forces With Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone

BAYONNE, N.J., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms is pleased to announce a partnership with the welterweight mixed martial artist, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. He is known by fans as the "busiest" fighter in the UFC due to his willingness to fight anyone at any time, and in February 2018 Cerrone tied the record for the most UFC victories.

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone with a Henry Big Boy lever action rifle in .44 Magnum.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Cowboy join the Henry family. He's a fighter and an avid shooter, and that combination of guts and guns makes him a natural fit," says Anthony Imperato, President and owner of Henry Repeating Arms. Imperato continues, "Cowboy is the perfect example of a younger generation embracing traditional firearms design and America's heritage. I think we'll be seeing a lot more of that in the future."

Outside of the cage, Cerrone is starting to compete in Single Action Shooting Society competitions and is a longtime hunter and outdoor enthusiast.

"If I can't be fighting in the octagon, then I want to be outside hunting or competing with reliable American-made firearms," Cerrone said. "This new partnership with Henry Repeating Arms affords me the best of both worlds - my life as a professional fighter and the grit and competition of the wild, wild west. As Toby Keith said, 'I should've been a cowboy.'"

The professional fighter will make appearances in several of Henry's upcoming campaigns including TV advertisements, print, social media and other online channels.

Henry Repeating Arms offers a diverse line of rifles and shotguns for backyard plinking, hunting, collecting, or competing – all of which are made in America.

All Henry firearms can be purchased through a licensed firearms dealer. Most dealers offer a discount off of the MSRP. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearms manufacturers in the country and the leading lever action manufacturer. Their company motto is 'Made In America Or Not Made At All,' and their products come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The original Henry rifle played a significant role in the frontier days of the American West and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought-after rifles in the history of firearms. The company's manufacturing facilities are in Bayonne, NJ and Rice Lake, WI.

