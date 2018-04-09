Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group

Mr. Hillebrandt will have responsibility for leadership over marketing for products, services and solutions. Mr. Hillebrandt will also play an important role in fostering North American dental supplier relations, and contribute to Henry Schein's strategic goal of continued digital transformation of the Company's overall marketing approach.

"As a trusted advisor to the dental profession, we remain committed to driving our business forward through our comprehensive offering of products and services, for the ultimate benefit of dental customers and their patients," said James P. Breslawski, Vice Chairman and President of Henry Schein. "We look forward to working with Mark to continuously advance our North America Dental business strategy of consistent messaging across Henry Schein's brands."

Mr. Hillebrandt joins Henry Schein with more than 10 years of dental industry experience. Most recently, he was the Business Leader for the Professional Dental, Medical and Scientific product categories at Amazon. Prior to this, Mr. Hillebrandt held several leadership roles within KaVo Kerr, with his most recent being Vice President and General Manager of the Restorative Dentistry Equipment business unit. Additionally, he served as Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at the Ormco orthodontic business, and spent several years within the KaVo Kerr Imaging business, where he supported Dexis and KaVo imaging products in addition to leading the i-CAT business.

"I am very pleased to be joining Henry Schein at a momentous time in the history of the Company and the dental market," said Mr. Hillebrandt. "The digital transformation occurring in the oral health profession provides remarkable opportunities for clinicians and their suppliers to provide a better experience to patients while improving clinical care. I look forward to working with our talented group of marketers to further position the Company as the global technology and solutions leader recognized by dental professionals for driving superior practice outcomes."

Mr. Hillebrandt will report to AJ Caffentzis, Vice President, Henry Schein North America Dental Group Strategic Initiatives, while working closely with Tim Sullivan, President of Henry Schein NA Dental Group.

