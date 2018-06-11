Henry Schein Partners With Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society, Taylor Hooton Foundation, And Major League Baseball Players To Help Local Kids Live Healthy Lives

As part of PBATS' Promoting a Lifetime of Activity for Youth (PLAY) Campaign, Team Schein and its partners are hosting events throughout the baseball season for children and teenagers at MLB stadiums. Since its inception in 2004, 25,000 children have participated in hundreds of PLAY Campaign events hosted by all 30 MLB teams. A full overview of this year's campaign can be found here.

As part of its support, Henry Schein's Athletics and Schools business and its supplier partners provide the approximately 200 children and teenagers who attend each event with a drawstring pack containing sunscreen, toothpaste, toothbrush, dental floss, Mueller's No Glare® Eye Black Strips, mouthguard, Thera-Band Exercise Bands, Clorox® 2oz. Hand Sanitizer and Disinfecting Wipes On the Go, and a score card to track their teeth brushing, hand washing, and other healthy habits. The product donation is an initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the company's global corporate social responsibility program. The Henry Schein Cares Foundation also provides a monetary donation in support of the program.

"We are very pleased to again partner with Henry Schein and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation as we work together in our shared mission of improving the health of children now and in the future," said Mark O'Neal, PBATS President and Director of Medical Operations for the Chicago Cubs. "With their support, PBATS is able to teach kids that regular exercise, proper nutrition, and healthy choices will improve their health now, and for years to come."

As part of each PLAY Campaign event, community organizations invite select children to participate in games, drills, and other activities led by the host team's athletic training staff. The events are designed to emphasize the importance of strength and conditioning, injury prevention, proper nutrition, and avoiding the dangers of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). Children then meet with MLB ballplayers to discuss the importance of making healthy decisions and staying PED-free.

"Team Schein is pleased to join PBATS, the Taylor Hooton Foundation, and Major League Baseball for another fun-filled season of helping to educate children on why it's important to live healthy," said Jeff Klingler, Vice President, Enterprise Health, Henry Schein Medical. "With the support of our supplier partners, each child will go home with the personal care supplies they need to make the healthiest choices possible. And with the help of their favorite ballplayers, we can help set them on the path to a lifetime of good overall health."

About PBATS

The Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) is a recognized 501(c) (6) not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education of athletic trainers, and the enhancement of the general public's awareness of health, wellness and disability knowledge. PBATS membership consists of all Major League Baseball athletic trainers. For more information, please visit www.pbats.com.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. "Helping Health Happen Blog" is a platform for health care professionals to share their volunteer experiences delivering assistance to those in need globally. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit our blog: www.helpinghealthhappen.org.

About the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc.

Established in 2008, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation works to foster, support, and promote dental, medical, and animal health by helping to increase access to care in communities around the world. The Henry Schein Cares Foundation carries out its mission through financial and health care product donations to nonprofit organizations supporting health care professionals and community-based programs focused on prevention, wellness, and treatment; disaster preparedness and relief; and capacity building of health institutions that provide training and care.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible as provided by law.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, and Technology solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The Company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

