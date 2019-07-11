Hepatitis B in the United States: In-depth Market Analysis 2014-2019 and Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Hepatitis B Market and Competitive Landscape - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Hepatitis B Market and Competitive Landscape Highlights - 2019, provides comprehensive insights into Hepatitis B pipeline products, Hepatitis B epidemiology, Hepatitis B market valuations and forecast, Hepatitis B drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.

The research is classified into seven sections - Hepatitis B treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.

Research Scope

  • Hepatitis B pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Hepatitis B by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products
  • Hepatitis B epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Hepatitis B in the US
  • Hepatitis B drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Hepatitis B in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company
  • Hepatitis B drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Hepatitis B drugs in the US
  • Hepatitis B market valuations: Find out the market size for Hepatitis B drugs in 2018 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2014 and forecast to 2024
  • Hepatitis B drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Hepatitis B drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research

  • Support monitoring and reporting national Hepatitis B market analysis and sales trends
  • Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Hepatitis B market
  • Track competitive developments in Hepatitis B market and present key issues and learnings
  • Synthesize insights for Hepatitis B market and products to drive business performance
  • Answer key business questions about the Hepatitis B market
  • Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Hepatitis B products
  • Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered
1) Hepatitis B Treatments
2) Hepatitis B Pipeline
3) US Hepatitis B Epidemiology
4) Marketed Drugs for Hepatitis B in US
5) US Hepatitis B Market Size and Forecast
6) US Hepatitis B Products Sales and Forecast
7) US Hepatitis B Market Competitive Landscape
8) Methodology

List of Tables
1. Hepatitis B Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019
2. Hepatitis B Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019
3. Hepatitis B Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019
4. Hepatitis B Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024
5. Marketed Drugs for Hepatitis B, US, 2018
6. Hepatitis B Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024
7. Hepatitis B Product Sales ($), US, 2014 - 2024

List of Figures
1. Hepatitis B Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024
2. Hepatitis B Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024
3. Hepatitis B Products Market Share (%), US, 2018

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8trzuv

