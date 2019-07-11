Hepatitis B in the United States: In-depth Market Analysis 2014-2019 and Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Hepatitis B Market and Competitive Landscape - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Hepatitis B Market and Competitive Landscape Highlights - 2019, provides comprehensive insights into Hepatitis B pipeline products, Hepatitis B epidemiology, Hepatitis B market valuations and forecast, Hepatitis B drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Hepatitis B treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Hepatitis B pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Hepatitis B by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Hepatitis B epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Hepatitis B in the US

Hepatitis B drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Hepatitis B in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Hepatitis B drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Hepatitis B drugs in the US

Hepatitis B market valuations: Find out the market size for Hepatitis B drugs in 2018 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2014 and forecast to 2024

Hepatitis B drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Hepatitis B drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research



Support monitoring and reporting national Hepatitis B market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Hepatitis B market

Track competitive developments in Hepatitis B market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Hepatitis B market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Hepatitis B market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Hepatitis B products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Hepatitis B Treatments

2) Hepatitis B Pipeline

3) US Hepatitis B Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Hepatitis B in US

5) US Hepatitis B Market Size and Forecast

6) US Hepatitis B Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Hepatitis B Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Hepatitis B Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019

2. Hepatitis B Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019

3. Hepatitis B Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019

4. Hepatitis B Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

5. Marketed Drugs for Hepatitis B, US, 2018

6. Hepatitis B Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

7. Hepatitis B Product Sales ($), US, 2014 - 2024



List of Figures

1. Hepatitis B Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

2. Hepatitis B Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

3. Hepatitis B Products Market Share (%), US, 2018



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8trzuv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

