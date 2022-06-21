Herbicide Safeners Market by Type, Crop, Herbicide Selectivity, Herbicide Application Stage & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Herbicide Safeners Market by Type (Benoxacor, Furilazole, Dichlormid, Isoxadifen), Crop (Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Sorghum, Barley, Rice), Herbicide Selectivity, Herbicide Application Stage (Post-emergence, Pre-emergence) & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for herbicide safeners is estimated at USD 1.1 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027.

The human population is growing exponentially across the globe, and so is the demand for food. This has increased the pressure on land, which is a limited resource. As a result, the area harvested increases, leading to the rise in demand for agrochemicals such as pesticides that help improve crop yield, quality, and productivity by saving the main crop from harmful weeds, insects, and fungal spores. Herbicides, which help eradicate weeds and help increase crop productivity and yield per unit, are one of the most popular categories of pesticides in many countries.



However, the active ingredient present in herbicides can exert toxicity on the main crop along with the weeds. It can cause injury to the crop by damaging its shoots, flowers, foliage, and fruits. This can lead to reduced yield, poor quality of fruits, and can even cause plant death. The injured crop can further harm humans after consumption. Thus, safeners are added to herbicides to protect the main crops from herbicide injury. Adding safeners to herbicides improves the target selectivity between weed and crop species. Some herbicide safeners are only used with specific herbicidal active ingredients. Benoxacor is added as a safener to protect crops against damage caused by the herbicidal active ingredient, S-metolachlor.



The Benoxacor segment by type is projected to observe the fastest growth in the Herbicides safener market throughout the forecasted period



Benoxacor effectively protects almost all types of corn (sweet, silage, and field corn). It has low aqueous solubility, is very volatile, and has a significant potential for leaching into groundwater based on its chemical properties. It is moderately persistent in soil systems but not so much in water. It has low mammalian toxicity and a strong potential for bioaccumulation. It is moderately toxic to birds, honeybees, earthworms and most aquatic organisms Dichloroacetamide safeners, such as benoxacor and furilazole, are often used in chloroacetamide herbicide formulations.



The Post-emergence segment by application is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Herbicides safener market



Post-emergent herbicides are used to kill weeds after they have germinated. These specialized herbicides must be applied while the plant is actively growing rather than when it is just green. Post-emergent weed control destroys existing plants and must be used selectively since too much or too widespread a treatment will kill nearby desirable plants. Syngenta, Bayer, and Corteva Agriscience are the major producers of post-emergent herbicide and safener combinations.



The soybean sub-segment of the by crop segment is projected to attain the fastest market growth in Herbicides safener market over the forecast period



According to the 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary released by the US Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), soybean production reached a new high of 4.44 billion bushels in 2021, up 5% from 2020. With record-high yields in 21 states, the average soybean yield is estimated to be 51.4 bushels per acre, 0.4 bushels higher than in 2020 and the second highest on record. Increased herbicide demand for soybean in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, and South America has driven the demand for herbicide safeners for this crop.



The Selective herbicides, by herbicide selectivity is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Herbicides safener market



Herbicide safeners are a diverse group of chemical compounds. They're used in conjunction with pesticides to protect crops from damage. Chemical safeners are a practical, efficient, and simple method for improving herbicide selectivity. Herbicide safeners protect crops from herbicide damage by accelerating herbicide metabolism or inhibiting herbicide translocation within plants, allowing for greater selectivity between crop plants and herbicide-targeted weed species. Herbicide selectivity is based on the ability of the crop to detoxify the herbicide faster than the weed species.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Herbicide Safeners Market

4.2 South America: Herbicide Safeners Market, by Country & Type

4.3 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Herbicide Selectivity

4.4 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Crop & Region

4.5 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Instances of Herbicide-Induced Crop Damage

5.2.1.2 Higher Demand for Herbicides

5.2.1.3 Rise in the Production of Cereals & Grains in Developing Countries

5.2.1.4 Rise in Trend of Post-Emergence Application of Herbicide Safeners

5.2.1.5 Potential as Better Solutions to Combat Herbicide-Resistant Weeds

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulatory Ban on Herbicides

5.2.2.2 Issues Related to Herbicide Residue

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 New Registrations of Active Herbicidal Ingredients

5.2.3.2 Development of Safener Combinations for Biologically Derived Herbicides

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Technical Expertise, and Low Adoption Rate

5.2.4.2 Concerns Regarding the Impact of Pesticides on Human Health and Environment

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Research & Development

6.2.2 Registration

6.2.3 Formulation/Manufacturing

6.2.4 Logistics & Distribution

6.2.5 Marketing & Sales

6.2.6 Post-Sale Services

6.3 Supply Chain

6.3.1 Herbicide Safeners Market: Ecosystem View

6.4 Pricing Analysis: Herbicide Safeners Market

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.5.1 Use of Nanotechnology to Assist Herbicide Safener and Foliar Fertilizer Adhesive

6.6 Patent Analysis

6.7 Ecosystem

6.7.1 Herbicide Safeners Market Ecosystem

6.7.1.1 Supply Side

6.7.1.1.1 Ingredient and Raw Material Providers

6.7.1.2 Demand Side

6.7.1.2.1 Regulatory Bodies & Certification Providers

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8.1 Degree of Competition

6.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.9 Trade Analysis

6.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

6.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6.13.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process

6.13.2 Buying Criteria

6.14 Case Study Analysis

6.14.1 Bayer Crop Science Avails Herbicides Safeners Products

6.14.1.1 Problem Statement

6.14.1.2 Solution Offered

6.14.1.3 Outcome

6.14.2 The Syngenta Herbicide Resistance Quick-Test (QT) Product

6.14.2.1 Problem Statement

6.14.2.2 Solution Offered

6.14.2.3 Outcome and Analysis

7 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Benoxacor

7.3 Furilazole

7.4 Dichlormid

7.5 Isoxadifen

7.6 Other Safeners

8 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Herbicide Application Stage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Post-Emergence

8.3 Pre-Emergence

9 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Crop

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Soybean

9.3 Wheat

9.4 Corn

9.5 Sorghum

9.6 Rice

9.7 Barley

9.8 Other Crops

10 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Herbicide Selectivity

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Selective Herbicides

10.3 Non-Selective Herbicides

11 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Product Footprint

12.7 Herbicide Safeners Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Starting Blocks

12.7.3 Responsive Companies

12.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12.8 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

12.8.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Corteva Agriscience

13.1.2 Syngenta

13.1.3 Bayer AG

13.1.4 BASF

13.1.5 UPL

13.1.6 Nufarm Limited

13.1.7 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

13.1.8 Helm AG

13.1.9 Sipcam-Oxon Group

13.1.10 Rainbow Agro

13.1.11 Bharat Rasayan Limited

13.1.12 Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Limited

13.1.13 Helena Agri Enterprise

13.1.14 Tenkoz

13.1.15 Drexel Chemical Company

13.1.16 Winfield United

13.1.17 HPM

13.1.18 Shiva PharmaChem

13.1.19 Simson Pharma Limited

13.1.20 Matrix Ceramics and Chemicals

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Toronto Research Chemicals

13.2.2 Jigs Chemical

13.2.3 MedChemExpress

13.2.4 National Analytical Corporation

13.2.5 Merck (Sigma Aldrich)

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Additional Customization

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1unrn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets