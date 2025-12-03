Heritage Financial Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Heritage Financial Corporation - HFWA

NEW YORK CITY and NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Olympic Bancorp, Inc. to Heritage Financial Corporation ("the "Company") (NasdaqGS: HFWA). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Olympic shareholders will receive 45.0 shares of Heritage common stock for each share of Olympic common stock based on a fixed exchange ratio. Upon consummation, the shareholders of Olympic will own approximately 17.4% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the transaction and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to Heritage shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hfwa/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

