Heritage Welcomes Joanna Garcia, CCHP as Vice President of Operations
Dec 30, 2019, 11:08 ET
COPPELL, Texas, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Health Solutions, Inc. (Heritage) announced that Joanna Garcia, CCHP has been appointed Vice President of Operations starting December 16, 2019. Joanna comes to Heritage as an expert with a wealth of experience and knowledge in health care. She has held a number of executive roles in companies that focus on health care in the correctional space. She has built medical networks, helped entities reach and maintain accreditation, managed risk, and run the operations of numerous large institutions. She has expertise in process improvement, implementation and oversight, and the assessment of health care services. She will work very closely with Hamilton Baiden, Executive Vice President and General Manager, and Tonya Clark, Chief Executive Officer.
"Our customers continue to look to Heritage to provide innovative solutions to help them manage the ever-changing world of health care. Joanna's passion and expertise will allow us to provide comprehensive and best in class solutions quickly. We are more than excited to have her join the Heritage team," said Hamilton Baiden, EVP of Heritage Health Solutions.
About Heritage Health Solutions, Inc.
Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Heritage Health Solutions, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated health care management to the public sector and commercial entities. Heritage meets the demands of an ever-changing health care landscape by providing our clients with comprehensive, customized solutions. We manage costs, utilization, and quality, which leads to optimal health care outcomes.
