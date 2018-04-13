Hernia Mesh Lawsuit Plaintiffs Seek MDL for Product Liability Claims Involving C.R. Bard's Polypropylene Devices, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

According to the April 10th filing, there are currently more than 50 hernia mesh lawsuits pending against C.R. Bard and Davol in federal courts around the country, all of which involve injuries allegedly related to the companies' polypropylene implants, including the Ventralex and Perfix products. Plaintiffs similarly allege that the devices were defectively designed and caused them to experience debilitating complications and adverse reactions.

The motion contends that centralization of the docket in a single U.S. District Court will improve judicial efficiency, reduce duplicative discovery, avoid conflicting pretrial rulings from different judges and serve the convenience of the witnesses, the parties and the courts. Plaintiffs have proposed the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio, or alternatively, the Western District of Missouri, as possible venues for the multidistrict litigation.

Hernia Mesh Litigation

C.R. Bard is only one of the medical devices manufacturers currently facing litigation over polypropylene hernia mesh implants.

Nearly 700 hernia mesh lawsuits involving Ethicon, Inc.'s Physiomesh Flexible Composite mesh products are currently centralized before a single judge in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Georgia. Ethicon announced a worldwide market withdrawal of these products on May 25, 2016, after unpublished registry data indicated that Physiomesh was associated with higher recurrence and revision rates when used in laparoscopic ventral hernia repair compared to other mesh implants. (IN RE: Ethicon Physiomesh Flexible Composite Hernia Mesh Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2782)

Atrium Medical Corp. is facing at least 30 lawsuits involving its C-Qur hernia mesh implants, all of which have been centralized in a multidistrict litigation now underway in the U.S. District Court, District of New Hampshire. Plaintiffs involved in this litigation claim that the C-Qur design causes an inflammatory response that may result in improper fixation, bowel adhesions and other severe complications. (IN RE: Atrium Medical Corp. C-Qur Mesh Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2753)

