Hero Digital Joins Forces with Avionos, a Leader in Salesforce and Adobe B2B Commerce

With the strategic addition of Avionos, Hero Digital moves its headquarters to Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading customer experience transformation company, is joining forces with Avionos, a digital technology consultancy focused on delivering B2B Commerce, B2B Marketing Services, Managed Services, and Salesforce/CRM solutions for fast-growth and enterprise brands.

The combination of Avionos and Hero Digital creates a commerce powerhouse in the Salesforce and Adobe ecosystems. In unison with this strategic acquisition, Hero Digital is officially moving its headquarters to Chicago where Avionos is originally based.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Avionos. Together, our blend of capabilities in strategy, creativity, technology, data, and marketing brings a unique and differentiated offering in the marketplace serving clients' digital experience and commerce needs," said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. "Avionos' depth of expertise in B2B commerce is unparalleled in the industry, and this partnership marks a step of significant acceleration in Hero Digital's path to becoming an end-to-end service provider in the digital commerce space. Furthermore, this move adds immediate value to our combined client base. We look forward to delivering superior customer experience and commerce solutions for the Fortune 1000."

The Avionos team, led by industry veteran Scott Webb, brings extensive commerce expertise with a track record of delivering successful outcomes for many leading businesses including Transunion, Abbott, Bissell and Trex. Its strong relationship with Salesforce and Adobe in B2B commerce complements Hero Digital's deep B2C commerce expertise and broader digital experience and technology capabilities. Avionos and Hero's combined managed services offering provides a turnkey solution designed to deliver sustainable enterprise value.

"We're excited to join Hero Digital and bring our talented individuals from Avionos to expand Hero's strategic commerce capabilities to meet the ever-changing needs of clients in today's landscape," said Scott Webb, CEO of Avionos. "Bringing together Hero Digital's digital strategy, award-winning creative, performance marketing services and broad technology capabilities with Avionos' technical expertise in B2B Salesforce and Adobe Commerce is a game changer for businesses that want to maximize their digital business growth potential."

These announcements further fuel the growth Hero Digital expects in the coming year. Hero Digital recently appointed Jay Dettling as its CEO and acquired B2C commerce company Omnichannel, with more plans to expand and serve the larger customer experience, commerce, and digital transformation needs of its clients.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital creates new business growth by transforming the complete digital customer experience, enabling people and brands to prosper. Hero Digital's blended teams help companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Zoom, Nagase, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional drive business growth across

the customer journey.

About Avionos

Avionos' team of experts drive measurable business outcomes for Fortune 1000 companies such as Transunion, Abbott, Bissell and Trex to turn their digital vision into reality. Avionos' digital transformation, marketing, and commerce capabilities elevate its global clients' digital experiences and drive business growth. Avionos is an Inc. 5000 company, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a Crain's Best Place to Work.

