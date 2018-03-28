Hertz Asia Launches Hertz Chauffeur Website

Hertz Chauffeur is now available from www.hertzchauffeur.com for bookings in Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand. To celebrate the launch, customers booking online between now and June 30, 2018 can enjoy discounted rates when they quote PC# 204306 under "PC Code".

Eoin MacNeill, Vice President, Hertz Asia Pacific, said: "The launch of the Hertz Chauffeur website for travelers visiting Asia strengthens Hertz's comprehensive range of transport solutions, to suit the evolving needs of all our customers.

"We see Hertz Chauffeur benefitting corporate and leisure travelers seeking the comfort and ease of a personal chauffeur. The service will especially appeal to customers who, due to local legislation, are not permitted to drive in China, and those who simply want to enjoy extra peace of mind when traveling to any of the countries where the service is available."

The new website allows customers to book a vehicle with a driver in four simple steps, receive email confirmation with booking details, and easily create, manage and edit their own itineraries. In addition, it applies discount codes instantly, including corporate discounts where there's a Hertz Chauffeur Drive agreement in place.

Further benefits of Hertz Chauffeur include:

Broad range of latest model vehicles from full size sedans, spacious people movers to luxury limousines

Professional, English speaking drivers

Meet and greet feature for customers to be welcomed by a driver upon arrival at the designated airport or pick-up point

Driver's details, including phone number and emergency hotline, sent to the customer via email prior to the flight arrival

Customers can view a Hertz Chauffeur online booking tutorial via this link www.hertzasia.com/CD_website_tutorial.mp4.

More information and the terms and conditions of the service available from www.hertz.com/rentacar/rental-car-deals/asia-chauffeur.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar Thrifty and Firefly vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide airport general use vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

