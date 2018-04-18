Herzing University Launches Regent Award to Automate and Streamline Financial Aid Processing

The Regent Award implementation is expected to help Herzing University improve efficiencies by automating financial aid packaging for multiple enrollment models and academic methodologies. Regent Award also will help the institution provide personalized attention and consultation to its students by reducing demand on the staff for paperwork and processing. Additionally, through Regent Award, Herzing will be able to award federal, state and institutional funding to qualified students in a more streamlined fashion.

"With the successful implementation of Regent Award, Herzing University is looking forward to expanding our personal-focused financial aid service to our students. Regent Award will not only result in award information being delivered more quickly to students, it also will allow our staff more time to assist and advise our students on their financial aid options," said Kevin McShane, Vice President of Educational Funding & Compliance at Herzing University. "The collaboration with Regent Education has resulted in a dynamic product that suits the needs of both our student body and the university."

"The collaboration between Herzing and Regent that resulted in the successful implementation of Regent Review and Regent Award will serve as a model for our future deliveries," said Jim Hermens, CEO of Regent Education. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Herzing University in providing financial aid services to its unique and valued students."

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across 7 states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's and associate's degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2018, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

About Regent Education

Regent Education, a leading provider of financial aid solutions and services, simplifies the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models. Regent offers a suite of solutions encompassing the automation of financial aid management, verification process, student financial planning and application for state financial aid. The financial aid management solution, Regent Award, is the only solution that provides seamless, end-to-end automation for non-term, nonstandard term and standard term academic years. Regent's cloud-based solutions help institutions increase enrollment, improve retention, speed student processing and mitigate compliance risks.

