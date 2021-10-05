HEV Market to grow by 11347.27 thousand units from 2021 to 2025 | Stringent Regulations On Emissions And Fuel Efficiency to Boost Growth | Technavio

The hybrid electric vehicle market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Stringent regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency, subsidies and tax rebates for HEVs to reduce dependency on petroleum products, and reduction in Li-ion battery cost will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high total cost of ownership of HEVs; high cost-to-weight ratio for hybrid vehicles than ICE vehicles; and range anxiety, battery performance, and replacement schedule issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Stringent regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high total cost of ownership of HEVs might hamper market growth.

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Degree of hybridization

Full HEVs



Mild HEVs



PHEVs

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on businesses. Download A Free Sample

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hybrid electric vehicle market report covers the following areas:

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the hybrid electric vehicle market, including BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hybrid electric vehicle market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.



Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid electric vehicle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hybrid electric vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hybrid electric vehicle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid electric vehicle market vendors

Related Reports:

Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hybrid commercial vehicle market has the potential to grow by 529.93 thousand units from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 34.92%. Download a Free Sample for an in-depth analysis of this report

The hybrid commercial vehicle market has the potential to grow by 529.93 thousand units from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 34.92%. Electric Bus Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The electric bus market has the potential to grow by 36.64 thousand from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.68%. Fetch a Free Sample for more details on market sizing and the latest trends and challenges of this market

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.83% Market growth 2021-2025 11347.27 thousand units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 25.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, Germany, US, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio