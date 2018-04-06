Hexagon Publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2017

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Annual Report 2017 and separate Sustainability Report is now available at Hexagon's website hexagon.com. Hexagon intends to solely distribute the reports digitally. If you however still want to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report, please contact Hexagon at mailorderservice@hexagon.com or call +46(0)8-601-26-28.
As previously communicated, Hexagon's Annual General Meeting will be held at 17:00 CET, 4 May 2018, at City Conference Center Stockholm (Norra Latin), Drottninggatan 71 B, Stockholm, Sweden. Notification of attendance must be made on 27 April 2018 at the latest.
For further information please contact:
Maria Luthström
Investor Relations Manager
Hexagon AB
+46-8-601-26-27
ir@hexagon.com
Kristin Christensen
Chief Marketing Officer
Hexagon AB
+1-404-554-0972
media@hexagon.com
This information is information that Hexagon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 6 April 2018.
Hexagon is a leading global provider of information technologies that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.
Hexagon's solutions integrate sensors, software, domain knowledge, and customer workflows into intelligent information ecosystems that deliver actionable information. They are used in a broad range of vital industries.
Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has more than 18,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.5bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.
