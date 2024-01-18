heybaby Offers $10,000 to First Member to Have a Baby

heybaby Dating

18 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

heybaby, the dating app for people who have kids or want kids, will give ten grand to the first heybaby couple who has a child. 

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- heybaby (heybaby.com), the dating app that helps singles who have kids or want kids create happy families, announced the launch of their $10,000 first "heybaby Baby" contest.

"The heybaby app is all about bringing family-minded people together. To celebrate the first heybaby child born, we'd like to help the new family with a $10,000 gift," said heybaby cofounder Diko Daghlian. "Raising a child can be very expensive, so this is just a little something to get that journey started."

To enter the contest, heybaby members will have to satisfy several basic requirements, such as providing proof that they met on the app and conceived the newborn after joining the heybaby community. Details and entry guidelines can be found in the heybaby contest blog post here.

heybaby was created by three dads who know firsthand the joys and challenges of raising children while trying to maintain a healthy relationship. "We wanted to give singles a safe, positive place to others who also want a life with kids, said cofounder Chas McFeely. "The failure rate for new parents is staggering. 20% break up in the first twelve months after having a child. We want to provide much-needed support at every relationship stage to help keep future families together."

Nearly 47 percent of all adult Americans are single—the highest number of single Americans ever, and there are more children living with single parents in the U.S. than in any other country.

Currently, heybaby is the second most searched for and downloaded app in its category. Following heybaby's June 2020 targeted debut in San Francisco, NYC and the Texas Triangle, heybaby experienced immediate, nationwide growth in engagement and community expansion.

About heybaby:

heybaby is the dating app for people who have kids or want kids. Co-founded by Chas McFeely, Diko Daghlian, and Rene van de Zande, heybaby is designed to be a safe, welcoming space where people can feel comfortable talking about the kids in their life and their desire for kids in the future, without fear of judgment. heybaby is available across the United States and can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more, please visit heybaby.com. Press kit here.

