HeyBnb is Now HeyHolidays to Better Serve its Guests and Hosts' Needs for a Full Range of Short Stay Accommodations and Holidays

"For the past year, we listened to what our guests were asking for and helped better curate our hosts' offerings. We were more than just a random bed, we were a trusted and secure global portal matching guests with hosts in the major cities of India and across 28 countries," said Kenny Blatt, Co-Founder of HeyHolidays. "For this reason, we wanted to create a brand identity for what we stand for. Our credo has always been 'Hey, how can we help you' and HeyHolidays says it all," stated Mr. Blatt.

HeyHolidays currently has more than 200,000 listings across India, Southeast Asia, Europe including Italy, France, Germany, Austria, United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Denmark and Sweden, Cuba and the United States. Its Virtual Front Desk TM handles individual and group requests to help select and negotiate accommodations with its hosts as well as plan that special trip, holiday or honeymoon. Guests and hosts also have the ability to chat on the HeyHolidays app which allows for a seamless booking process. "With our 24x7 Virtual Front Desk and travel planning around groups through our 'Groupify' campaign, HeyHolidays is becoming the go to source with Indian travelers going abroad and traveling within India and travelers visiting India and other international cities," said Mr. Blatt.

The world of HeyHolidays believes in opening up new worlds and new spaces for every wanderer who walks to makes someone's place their transient home. HeyHolidays gives immense importance to verification of both hosts and guests. Each host has to go through 5-point verification before listing a property. Each guest has a similar rigorous identification process.

About HeyHolidays

HeyWorld Holiday Pvt. Ltd. company currently operates in more than 100 countries. In India, it is present across 100+ destinations. For more information or short stay home reservations, call at +91-080-41464444 or email us at contact@heyholidays.com or visit the company website at http://www.heyholidays.com.

