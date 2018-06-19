HFMA Awards 'Peer Reviewed' Designation to Kaufman Hall's Axiom Healthcare Suite

A leading provider of management consulting services, enterprise performance management and decision support software, Kaufman Hall underwent HFMA's rigorous Peer Review process, which provides healthcare finance executives and leaders with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace.

Only one-third of applicants receive the Peer Reviewed designation, based on an evaluation of effectiveness, quality, usability, price, value, and customer and technical support. The 11-step process includes review by a panel comprised of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts.

"Executives look for a combination of technologies, data and insights to navigate the challenging waters of today's healthcare landscape, so the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation is a worthy barometer for how we can help them optimize performance and create environments of continuous process improvement," said Jay Spence, Vice President of Healthcare Solutions at Kaufman Hall. "We are honored to receive this latest HFMA designation."

The accolade builds on the momentum Kaufman Hall's software offerings have established over recent years. In 2017, the company saw an 18 percent increase in new sales and a 33 percent rise in new recurring sales bookings. More than 2,600 healthcare organizations use Kaufman Hall software to manage operations and quantify the financial impact of their decision making.

"We're pleased to have Kaufman Hall renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation," says HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. "The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

Kaufman Hall's Axiom Healthcare Suite empowers financial professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. The cloud-based suite includes a variety of solutions, including budgeting and forecasting, long-range planning, capital planning and management, performance reporting, and decision support and analytics.

Based on nearly three decades of experience helping healthcare leaders solve their greatest challenges, the Axiom Healthcare Suite addresses a wide range of strategic and financial concerns to ensure long-term success, and improve financial and clinical outcomes for their organizations.



About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care.

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides management consulting and software to help organizations realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods into their strategic planning and financial management processes, and quantify the financial impact of their plans and strategic decisions to consistently achieve their goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of Kaufman Hall advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; cost transformation; treasury and capital markets management; and mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures.

Kaufman Hall software includes the Axiom Healthcare Suite, providing sophisticated, flexible performance management solutions that empower finance professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. Solutions for long-range planning, budgeting and forecasting, performance reporting, capital planning, and cost accounting deliver decision support, reporting, and analytics within an integrated software platform. Kaufman Hall's Peak Software empowers healthcare organizations with clinical benchmarks, data, and analytics to provide a higher quality of care for optimized performance and improved patient outcomes.

