HGOR Selected To Design New, Premier Greenspace In Atlanta

The City of Atlanta tasked HGOR with developing a comprehensive vision and Phase One design for Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. Slated to open in 2019, the park will provide Atlanta its largest gathering space, highlight the new quarry lake and showcase expansive views that connect through a carefully designed system of walkways and trails. Phase One of the future Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry will include an elaborate gateway entrance at the intersection of Johnson Road and Grove Park Place and trails leading to the grand overlook area for views of the quarry-turned-reservoir.

Located at the corner of Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive, the Piedmont Park expansion will enable the city to create an enhanced gateway entrance to the park, connection to the Atlanta BeltLine, improved pedestrian trails, additional open greenspace and forested land. HGOR worked with the City of Atlanta and the Piedmont Park Conservancy, on a pro bono basis, to help to make the case for this important acquisition and provided early vision concepts for the Northern Gateway.

"Having served on Piedmont Park Conservancy's board for 12 years, I believe these two projects will be tremendous additions to Atlanta's greenspace and will help shape and define our city for generations to come," said HGOR founding principal, Robert Hughes.

Led by a team of five principals, HGOR is responsible for the master planning and design of transformative built environments including premier park projects like Grant Park Gateway Project, Liberty Plaza and Atlanta Memorial Park. Together, they connect the built environment to the natural environment by designing "the space between" for the human experience.

Founded in 1992, HGOR provides clients with innovative planning solutions by marrying the needs of citizens, taxpayers, and businesses with stewardship for the environment. Based in Atlanta, HGOR is an internationally recognized landscape architecture and planning firm operating on a philosophy of addressing the social, economic and environmental issues of each project. As assignments often come to HGOR in the form of problem statements, their team works to find solutions that resolve the specific needs of an assignment in concert with the larger imperative and solutions that produce remarkable places of lasting value. For more information please visit, http://www.hgor.com.

