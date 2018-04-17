HGTV Smart Home Giveaway 2018 Now Open for Entries

In addition to the residence and all its furnishings, one lucky winner will receive a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC Plug-In Hybrid and a $100,000 cash prize provided by national mortgage lender Quicken Loans®. The winner will be announced later this summer.

Planned by local architecture firm Markalunas Architecture Group and constructed by local builder Shoreline Construction, the two-story coastal sanctuary is nestled in a private resort community on the banks of the May River developed by Palmetto Bluff Development, LLC. The home spans approximately 2,850 square feet and has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. It features smart technology, clever design solutions and energy-efficient materials throughout that blend perfectly with Southern style.

"This is the fourth time we've selected South Carolina as the location for an HGTV home giveaway, so our love of this beautiful state is well documented," said Ron Feinbaum, General Manager of HGTV Home Promotions. "Palmetto Bluff is a true Southern escape by the sea, and we know our fans will love the area's antebellum charm, scenic views and vibrant culture."

HGTV Smart Home 2018 host and interior designer Tiffany Brooks took cues from her surroundings to infuse the home with luxurious low country style. Light walls with playful textiles and patterns provide the perfect backdrop for the casual furnishings, creating a comfortable, calm and airy atmosphere. Industrial lighting and imaginative uses of wood paneling offer modern twists, while the porches and surrounding outdoor spaces, including a grilling area and a separate four-seat fire pit, bring sanctuary and relaxation to make this the perfect "smart" getaway.

To get the full story on HGTV Smart Home 2018, viewers can catch the DIY Behind the Build: HGTV Smart Home special chronicling the construction process, which premieres tonight at 11 p.m. ET on DIY Network, along with the HGTV Smart Home Special, which premieres tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Sponsors of HGTV Smart Home 2018 include Bassett Home Furnishings; Mercedes-Benz USA; Quicken Loans®; Bush Brothers & Company; Peloton Interactive, Inc.; The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company; The Gorilla Glue Company; HGTV HOME™ by Sherwin-Williams; Cabinets To Go; SimpliSafe Home Security; Sleep Number; VELUX® No Leak Skylights; Kohler Co.; OxiClean™; Trex®; and Filtrete™. To learn more about the giveaway, visit HGTV.com/Smart.

