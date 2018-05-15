'Hi Harry and Meghan!'

Just around the corner from the royal palace, Richmond University's Kensington campus will be the closest university to the golden couple, with students already excited about the possibility of spotting the royal couple locally. With two campuses in London in Kensington and Richmond, and being the only American University in London, Richmond has many royal connections already.

The University's Kensington campus expansion was officially opened by Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in March 1988 and she also attended a graduation at the University.

Richmond University has been home to many royal families including Prince Louis de Luxembourg and Princess Tessy de Luxembourg, HRH Isa AlKhalifa of Bahrain, Baroness Tatjana von Gaisberg and Baroness Natalija von Gaisberg from Liechtenstein and Princess Sara Faisel Mohamed Al Saud from Saudi Arabia.

"We are delighted to welcome Meghan Markle to the London Borough of Kensington", said Professor John Annette, President and Vice Chancellor of Richmond University. "We're privileged to be located in two fantastic locations in London, in Kensington as well as Richmond. Harry and Meghan will be very close by to us in Kensington and the University would be very happy to welcome them in the near future."

Richmond University is also unique as it's the only university offering dual US and UK degree accreditation. The University's liberal arts education is based on the US system which helps students develop the necessary skills they need to succeed while fostering a strong sense of personal and social responsibility.

London has just been named as the best city in the world for university students, according to new international rankings, the QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2018.

The University is based across two beautiful campuses in London, in Richmond and Kensington.

The first university to introduce a US liberal arts approach to education in the UK, the American University in London offers a system which provides students with a broad knowledge of the world combined with in-depth study in a specific area of interest.

