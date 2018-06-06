Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Renews its GMP Certification

"Certification to ASI's cGMP standards is a significant achievement in our continuous efforts to apply best practices to make the highest quality and safest products possible," said Samuel Dominguez, Director of Quality at Hi-Tech. "It reflects the incredibly high standards we expect of ourselves and that our clients expect from their dietary supplements."ASI's cGMP standards are incredibly rigorous and internationally-recognized for the safe and consistent production of food products like dietary supplements.

About Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals (https://www.hitechpharma.com) is a leading Sports Nutrition manufacturer. Since 1979, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its sister company, Hi-Tech Nutraceuticals, LLC have been providing quality custom manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, dietary supplement and beverage industries. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is a cGMP certified company that operates out of Four (4) US Production facilities and (2) Warehouses, totally over 600,000 sq. ft. The two Georgia based production facilities are both located outside Atlanta in the Norcross and Suwanee Advanced Technology areas. Hi-Tech also has Two (2) facilities located outside State College, Pennsylvania. Hi-Tech holds a Drug Manufacturing License issued by the State of Pennsylvania Food and Drug Branch and is registered as a Food and Drug Establishment with the FDA in Pennsylvania.

Hi-Tech is an extremely aggressive company that has been looking to increase scale, revenue, market share, and competitive advantage by being very active with mergers and acquisitions. Hi-Tech has been able to increase its market share in the United States through the acquisition of Florida-based Synergy Nutritional Industries in 2005, and gained a larger market share when it acquired Advanced Performance Supplements ("APS") in 2011. Hi-Tech gained further industry dominance when it acquired Nittany Pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania and ALR Industries in California in 2012. Hi-Tech's recent strategy has been, and according to its leaders will continue to be, growth through M&A activity. In 2015, Hi-Tech acquired Advanced Pharmaceuticals and Nutritionals, FormuTech Nutrition, Innovative Laboratories, Sports One, LG Sciences and iForce Nutrition. In 2016, Hi-Tech acquired the majority interest in Prime Nutrition and AMS. In 2017, Hi-Tech acquired Top Secret Nutrition and launched the Nature's Essentials line of supplements. Hi-Tech also acquired one of the industry's top sports nutrition websites supplementwarehouse.com to showcase its brands of products.

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals has impressive capabilities to supply the global demand of sports supplements, vitamins, and pharmaceuticals. On an annual basis, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals can manufacture 35 billion tablets and 10 billion capsules. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals can also package 500 million bottles, 250 million blister packs, and 150 million pacquettes.

