Hi2 Global Joins Forces with Percent: Elevating Investment Landscape with Tech-Enabled Asset Management

News provided by

Hi2Global

02 Jan, 2024, 02:49 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi2 Global proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Percent, a leader in revolutionizing private credit markets through innovative technology. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in reshaping the landscape of private credit transactions.

Hi2 Global's expertise in global asset allocation and Percent's prowess in modernizing private credit converge to create a comprehensive solution. The collaboration focuses on deploying Percent's core infrastructure to streamline the sourcing, structuring, syndication, surveillance, and servicing of private credit transactions. This end-to-end approach introduces efficiencies that were once exclusive to public markets, transforming the analog private credit market into a dynamic, technology-driven ecosystem.

"Our inaugural collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting partnership with Percent," said Jerry Wang, CEO of Hi2 Global. "Beyond the excitement of a single transaction, what truly energizes us about this alliance is the potential our innovative approach and experienced leadership bring to the Percent platform. We eagerly anticipate offering a diverse array of investment choices to Percent investors."

As Hi2 Global and Percent embark on this collaborative journey, industry participants and stakeholders are invited to explore the future of private credit. For more information about the partnership and its implications, please visit the official websites of Hi2 Global (www.hi2global.com) and Percent (www.percent.com).

About Hi2 Global

Hi2 Global is a leading Investment as a Service (IaaS) global asset allocation platform, specializing in tech-enabled asset management services. With a commitment to integrity, diligence, and intelligence, Hi2 Global aims to deliver risk adjusted returns while contributing to responsible and sustainable investment practices.

Media Contact
Investor relations
Email: [email protected] 
Phone: +1-888-424-8688

SOURCE Hi2Global

Also from this source

Hi2 Global Participates in the 2023 TCFA Forum

On November 12, 2023, the 29th Annual Summit of The Chinese Finance Association (TCFA) took place in New York. This annual gathering served as a...

Hi2 Global 2023 Annual Meeting and 9th Anniversary Celebration

Hi2 Global concluded its 2023 annual meeting and celebrated its 9th anniversary at Fordham University on October 5, 2023. Hi2 Global investors, local ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.