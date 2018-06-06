Hibbett Sports and PUMA Celebrate Defy Sneaker Launch With Master Dance Class at Peachtree Mall

This will be the first event of its kind at the popular retail shopping center, located at 3131 Manchester Expressway, Columbus, GA and is scheduled for Friday, June 8, 2018 at 6:30 pm. The special dance class will be led by master dance instructor, Nicole Kirkland, and will take place just outside the Hibbett Sports store by Macy's on the main level of the mall. Kirkland is a Los Angeles-based master dance instructor and choreographer who has worked for celebrities such as Prince, Iggy Azalea, Gwen Stefani, Nicole Scherzinger, Ceelo, Kehlani & many more.

Immediately following the class, Hibbett will host the after party including photo opportunities with Ms. Kirkland, a step and repeat, DJ and raffle prize opportunities for attendees. The Defy and the apparel worn by Ms. Kirkland will also be available for purchase in the store.

Reservations for the June 8th Master Class are now open. To reserve a spot for the class, attendees need to visit the Hibbett Sports store in person, located in the Peachtree Mall. Space is limited and sign-ups will end on June 8th, 2018 or when capacity has been reached, whichever comes first.

"We are excited to partner with PUMA to showcase the new cutting-edge women's Defy sneakers and be part of this exciting dance class event," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard,Vice President Marketing, Hibbett.

"The PUMA Defy is our newest women's shoe that fuses style and functionality for all your training needs. We're thrilled to bring such an established dancer like Nicole to Hibbett Sports to give everyone a first-hand look at the shoe and how it performs in a dance event," said Allison Giorgio, Vice President Brand and Marketing, PUMA.

WHAT: Master Dance Class hosted by Hibbett Sports & PUMA.

Class reservations can only be made at the Hibbett Sports in the Peachtree Mall.



WHEN: Dance class will take place on Friday, June 8, 2018

Check in: 6:00PM

Class: 6:30PM – 8:00PM

After Party: 8:00 – 9:00PM



WHO: Class is open to the public (reservations required) and will be led by master dance

instructor, Nicole Kirkland. Space is limited to 200 guests.



WHERE: Peachtree Mall

3131 Manchester Express Way

Columbus, GA

