Hidden River Announces Insurance Contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield

Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Expands Access to Care with In-Network Services

CHESTER, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 30 million people in the United States experience an eating disorder at some point in their lives, which can lead to numerous medical complications and an increased risk of early death. Although patients of all backgrounds and income levels are impacted, the cost of treatment – an average of $11,800.00 annually per patient – is out of reach for many individuals. Access to quality care, then, is incredibly important when it comes to seeking eating disorder treatment.

Take a tour of Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment in Chester, NJ.

With that thought in mind, Hidden River is thrilled to offer patients in-network services through insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield. This contract allows the residential eating disorder treatment center to expand their care efforts and ultimately serve even more clients.

Hidden River Executive Director, James Runyan, shares, "We want to thank Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey for their continued efforts and commitment during this process. We're so grateful that our patients will benefit from in-network services."

Hidden River is currently accepting new clients. Their knowledgeable and well-trained team effectively utilizes an evidenced-based treatment approach emphasizing daily education and practical skills training along with frequent family involvement. They are dedicated to guiding patients to achieve successfully productive lives and experience healthy and happy relationships. Most importantly, they believe that full recovery is possible.

Visit our Admissions page to learn more. To contact the Admissions team at Hidden River, please call (833) 307-4837 or email [email protected] .

About Hidden River:

Hidden River, located in Chester Township, New Jersey, is a residential eating disorder treatment center for girls and women ages 10 to 20 that utilizes an expert, compassionate approach with an emphasis on family involvement. Opened in 2019, the beautifully designed facility is located in a peaceful, natural environment that is conducive to healing and recovery.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Vargas, Director of Business Development & Admissions

[email protected]

SOURCE Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment